Tickets Now on Sale for New Jersey Symphony 2026-27 Special Events

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Individual tickets to select events for New Jersey Symphony's 2026–27 season are available for purchase now. See below for a complete list of special events, holiday and family concerts, plus movie concerts which include a feature film with the score performed live by the orchestra. Tickets can be purchased for individual concerts or by selecting a series package, which offers 20% savings. Complete details about same-seat packages and create-your-own options can be found here.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org/specials2627 or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) for events at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, and Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

Hollywood Hits: From West Side Story to Spirited Away

Keitaro Harada conductor

Red Bank → Saturday, Oct 10, 7:30 pm

Newark → Sunday, Oct 11, 2 pm

Lights, camera, action! Rising-star conductor Keitaro Harada leads a program of thrilling orchestral music from classic movies. Movie-musicals West Side Story and An American in Paris, with their timeless tunes, are heard alongside Joe Hisaishi's score to the Studio Ghibli masterpiece, Spirited Away. Don't miss this festive performance with music that dazzles and delights—the perfect way to celebrate the start of the season.

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Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey

Rick Steves host

Morristown → Saturday, Nov 7, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

New Brunswick → Sunday, Nov 8, 2 pm

Usually you'll find Rick Steves touring the great destinations of Europe. Now you can join him on a different journey: A Symphonic Journey. In this unique concert, Rick Steves teams up with New Jersey Symphony for a performance that combines Europe's most stirring Romantic era anthems with beautiful high-definition cinematography and Rick's insights into European history.

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Holiday Concerts

Handel's Messiah

Kedrick Armstrong conductor

Jessica Rivera soprano | Kelley O'Connor mezzo-soprano

Martin Bakari tenor | Adam Lau bass-baritone

Montclair State University Singers | Heather J. Buchanan, director

Princeton → Friday, Dec 18, 7:30 pm

Newark → Sunday, Dec 20, 7 pm (Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart)

George Frideric Handel Messiah

“For unto us a Child is born.” Our glorious holiday tradition returns with this iconic masterpiece, a classical rendition of the greatest story ever told. The majestic music—including the triumphant “Hallelujah Chorus”—rekindles the spirit of the holidays for first-time listeners and those who return each season.

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Lunar New Year Celebration Concert: Year of the Goat

Naomi Woo conductor

Sophia Liu piano

Newark → Saturday, Jan 30, 7:30 pm

Naomi Woo, Assistant Conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra, leads a festive evening that unites symphonic works, choral music, and dance. Experience amazing talent, vibrant energy, and a grand spectacle designed to delight audiences of all ages—a joyous celebration of renewal and community.

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Family Concerts

Inspired by Leonard Bernstein's masterful way of putting young audiences at the center of music-making, these interactive concerts are presented in a relaxed format and feature inside tips, listening cues, and fun facts that make for the perfect Saturday afternoon family outing.

Discover Rachmaninoff

Xian Zhang conductor

Tony Siqi Yun piano

Newark → Saturday, Jan 23, 2 pm

Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

What is a rhapsody, and who was Paganini? Unlock the mystery of the musical puzzle in this roller coaster ride for piano and orchestra, demonstrated by the extraordinary talent of Tony Siqi Yun.

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Discover Tchaikovsky

Xian Zhang conductor

Newark → Saturday, May 15, 2 pm

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4

Tchaikovsky was a great musical storyteller. Learn about the structure of this symphony and what to listen for: from string plucking to folk songs, and a wide range of emotions expressed by different instruments.

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New Jersey Symphony at the Movies

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert

Lawrence Loh conductor

Red Bank → Friday, Feb 26, 7:30 pm

Newark → Saturday, Feb 27, 7:30 pm

New Brunswick → Sunday, Feb 28, 2 pm

This fantasy swashbuckler film follows pirate Jack Sparrow and the blacksmith Will Turner as they attempt to rescue the kidnapped Elizabeth Swann. The trio encounters Captain Barbossa and the Black Pearl crew who are afflicted by a supernatural curse. Klaus Badelt's score—performed live to picture by New Jersey Symphony—thrums with excitement and adventure.

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Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

Morristown → Thursday, May 20, 7 pm

Red Bank → Friday, May 21, 7:30 pm

Newark → Saturday, May 22, 7:30 pm

New Brunswick → Sunday, May 23, 2 pm

Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke's Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire.

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