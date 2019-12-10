The Valentine's All Star Comedy Show Announced At NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Center (NJPAC) presents The Valentine's All Star Comedy Show on Saturday, January 15, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

The Valentine's All Star Comedy Show features a star-studded lineup of comics you'll instantly fall in love with.

Newark's own Bill Bellamy, who coined the phrase "booty call" and has appeared in countless TV shows and movies including Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes?, Last Comic Standing, Any Given Sunday and Issa Rae's Insecure.

Luenell, a force of nature best known for her role as the "hooker with a heart of gold" in Borat, along with appearances in A Star Is Born, Snoop Dog's Bad Girls of Comedy and Eddie Murphy's new Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name.

Don "D.C." Curry, former pro athlete turned standup comic, who first got his start on BET's Comic View and who you might remember as sex-crazed Uncle Elroy Jones in Next Friday and Friday After Next.

The hilarious, award-winning Sheryl Underwood, co-host of The Talk, who performed on Def Comedy Jam, hosted BET's Comic View and made unforgettable appearances in films like Beauty Shop and I Got the Hook Up.



Tickets to see The Valentine's All Star Comedy Show are On-Sale Friday, December 13th at at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





