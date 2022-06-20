The Theater Project Returns To In-Person Performances In Maplewood

The Theater Project (TheTheaterProject.org), a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, will reopen for live performances in Maplewood, NJ's Burgdorff Cultural Center on July 7. The award-winning company will offer three plays in three months, including two by NJ playwrights Mary Jane Walsh and Bill Mesce, Jr.

Determined to keep live theater affordable, The Theater Project is returning with pre-Covid pricing: $25 for single tickets, with discounts for students, seniors and groups. FlexPasses allow patrons to see all three plays for $50.

" We are so grateful to the audience and creative community who have kept our programs alive on virtual platforms for the last two years. We have learned so much about technology's possibilities to support and enhance live theater," says Artistic Director Mark Spina, "But now, we are excited about reconnecting with real people in real time in a real space." Masks and proof of vaccination will be required at all performances, as per Actors' Equity union requirements.

Mary Jane Walsh's FINISHING IT OFF! is a play about the tears, laughter, and faces of eldercare-the caregivers, the cared for, and the neglected (July 7-17). It will be followed by playwright/ novelist/screenwriter Bill Mesce, Jr 's A JERSEY CANTATA, concerning the lives and loves of the " boys" from an old Italian neighborhood (August 18-28).

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE, by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood, is an interactive comedy about a 1950s cooking contest interrupted by a Cold War air raid siren (September 8-18).

Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm. FlexPasses, single tickets, and information for all three shows are available at The Theater Project.