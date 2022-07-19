---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: The Theater Project <info@thetheaterproject.org>

Date: Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 12:28 PM

Subject: PR: 8.18-8.28 2022 The Theater Project presents A JERSEY CANTATA by Bill Mesce, Jr in Maplewood, NJ

To: <newsdesk@broadwayworld.com>





CONTACT

Lew Matesow

Total Public Relations/Digital Vision

973 303 8563

PHOTO BELOW: Playwright Bill Mesce, Jr

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

August 18-28 at Burgdorff Cultural Center

Overheard at Italian weddings and funerals:

'A Jersey Cantata' is The Theater Project's

next live, in-person show in Maplewood

(Maplewood, NJ, 8.18-8.28) 'A Jersey Cantata', a comedy about four longtime 'Jersey guys', is the second live, in-person show in The Theater Project's (TheTheaterProject.org) Three Plays in Three Months summer season at the Maplewood Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Road.

The play by Bill Mesce, Jr. is set for August 18-28. It looks at the life of Big Sal from the deli, Francis the local funeral director, go-go bar owner Caruso and IQ-challenged Albie, friends since childhood and all singing the same tune, no matter how offkey.

"You will never get better dialogue than what you overhear at Italian weddings and funerals," said Mesce, a New Jersey playwright, novelist and screenwriter who has won several major playwrighting honors, including the NJ State Council on the Arts Individual Artists Fellowship and the American Theatre Cooperative Playwrighting Competition. He was also a finalist in the Beverly Hills Screenplay Contest and finished second in the William Faulkner Literary Competition.

Made possible in part by funds from the Essex County Division of Cultural Affairs, show times are Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Masks and proof of vaccination are required at all performances at the 40-seat theater.

A leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, The Theater Project is returning to the Burgdorff Cultural Center with its first live performances in two years. The first show, 'Finishing it Off!', received outstanding reviews from the audience.

"Producing live theater after two "virtual" years was very challenging and very rewarding," said Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina. "The reception from the audience included several standing ovations, and people commented on how much they enjoyed the intimacy of the venue itself."

As a means of celebrating its return to live, in-person theater, The Theater Project-a 501(c)3 non-profit, professional theater producing off-Broadway quality shows for New Jersey audiences-is offering a wide variety of pre-pandemic ticket pricing, including a multi-show FlexPass and reduced prices for seniors and students.

Single ticket prices are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. Senior Sunday (August 21 and September 11) prices are $15 for seniors. FlexPasses are $40 for a two-play pass. Masks and proof of vaccination are required at all performances.

Tickets are available online at TheTheaterProject.org or by calling the box office, 908-809-8865

#

WHAT: A JERSEY CANTATA, a play by Bill Mesce, Jr

WHO: The Theater Project

WHEN: August 18-28. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm

WHERE: Burgdorff Center for the Arts, 10 Durand Rd, Maplewood, NJ

TIX/INFO: www.TheTheaterProject.org / 908 809-8865

PHOTO BELOW: Playwright Bill Mesce, Jr

SUGGESTED CUTLINE:

'A Jersey Cantata', a comedy by Bill Mesce, Jr., an award-winning New Jersey playwright/novelist and screenwriter, is a live, in-person production of The Theater Project at the Maplewood Burgdorff Cultural Center.

www.TheTheaterProject.org

The Theater Project | 676 Lexington Road, Union, NJ 07083 www.TheTheaterProject.org Unsubscribe newsdesk@broadwayworld.com Update Profile | Constant Contact Data Notice Sent by info@thetheaterproject.org powered by Try email marketing for free today!