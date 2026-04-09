The Stylistics, The Chi-Lites, Bloodstone Legacy, And Eddie Holman To Perform At NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present an evening of 1970s soul music on Friday, May 15 at 8:00 p.m. at Prudential Hall on the Betty Wold Johnson Stage. The concert will feature live performances by The Stylistics, The Chi-Lites, Bloodstone Legacy, and Eddie Holman.

The program will highlight music associated with the era of R&B, funk, and Philadelphia soul. The Stylistics are known for songs including “You Make Me Feel Brand New” and “You Are Everything.” The Chi-Lites will perform selections such as “Oh Girl” and “Have You Seen Her,” while Bloodstone Legacy will present music including “Natural High” and “Never Let You Go.” Eddie Holman will perform material including “Hey There Lonely Girl.”

The artists will perform selections from their catalogs, combining ballads and uptempo songs associated with the genre.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available at njpac.org, by calling 888-466-5722, or at the NJPAC Box Office.