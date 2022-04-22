The Stages Festival Presents Paterson Performing Arts Development Council's Virtual Performance Of BROWN, BLACK AND BLUES

New Jersey Theatre Alliance presents Affiliate Member the Paterson Performing Arts Development Council's virtual performance of Brown, Black and Blues on May 22, 2022 at 5PM.

This event is part of NJTA's The Stages Festival, the state's largest annual theatre festival, which provides free and discounted theatre events for all ages throughout the months of March, April, and May. The cost of this event is $10.

Brown, Black and Blues is a soul-stirring evening of dance movement, musical interludes, and lyrical poetry exploring the existential origins of the sounds of revolution. Are the blues the solemn recurrent verse of a particular group of people? Or could the truth be more mystical, more spiritual?

"We are excited to be included in the prestigious lineup of the 2022 Stages Festival as an Affiliate Member of the New Jersey Theater Alliance," said Denise E. Womack, a local poet, and Board President of the PPADC. "This partnership represents a mutual commitment to shepherd and cultivate more diverse and non-traditional theatre offerings."

The Stages Festival offers over 70 in-person and online performances, workshops, classes, and events at theatres, libraries, and other community venues throughout the state. The program was developed to encourage New Jersey's residents to attend their local professional theatres by making the experience affordable, accessible, and fun.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brown-black-and-blues-tickets-270019213737. The Paterson Performing Arts Development Council is a 501C3 nonprofit located in Paterson, NJ. To see a full schedule of events for The Stages Festival please visit www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.

"The Alliance is grateful that our affiliate member, the Paterson Performing Arts Development Council, is participating in the 2022 Stages Festival," said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. "For 25 years, The Stages Festival has provided theatrical experiences for more than 200,000 residents across New Jersey. We are thrilled that we can bring communities together through the power of theatre."

The New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2022 Stages Festival is made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Bank of America; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; and New Jersey Historical Commission. A full calendar of events is available at www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.

The Paterson Performing Arts Development Council (PPADC) devotes its energy and resources to bringing together diverse communities. PPADC is committed to driving citywide cultural events and arts programming, providing developmental support for diverse independent artists, promoting arts education, and promoting the City of Paterson as a destination for arts enthusiasts. PPADC is host of the second annual Hamilton Arts Festival (June 17 - 25, 2022), a multidisciplinary event showcasing independent films and theatrical performances.