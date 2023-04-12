The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents Tennessee Williams' THE ROSE TATTOO

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's (STNJ) 61st season will begin on May 31st with Tennessee William's The Rose Tattoo. This exuberant, extravagant tale of Serafina Delle Rose, a Sicilian widow living on the turbulent Gulf Coast outside of New Orleans, is an astonishing and poetic ode to this irresistible force of sensuality and the power of longing, hope, and desire. Replete with a Greek chorus-like cast of colorful characters, the play is a boisterous and beautiful celebration of life and love. Single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting ShakespeareNJ.org.

Though not attempted often, the play has enjoyed great success both on film and on stage. Winning the Tony Award for Best Play in 1951, along with a number of other Tony's, the film also garnered numerous awards, including the Best Actress Oscar for Anna Magnani. Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte, who is directing this production, is thrilled to bring this play to STNJ's audience for a multitude of reasons.

Ms. Monte has said this about directing the production, "I began my 33-year journey here at The Shakespeare Theatre with Shakespeare "by my side" directing his masterpiece, The Tempest. Ironically, I began my time here with a tale about departures, and I am now departing with a tale of new beginnings, now with Tennessee Williams by my side. Shakespeare and Williams are my two favorite playwrights, and it feels not only fitting but exhilarating to start my final season with this play for it is one that I have yearned to do for so many years. It is a massive undertaking, and I am so privileged to have a staff and Board who have encouraged and enabled me to do three shows this year that I have long wanted to direct. The Rose Tattoo has been generously sponsored by The S. Dillard and Adrienne Kirby Family Philanthropic Fund (CFNJ), and I could not be more grateful for their support, as it is allowing one of my theatrical dreams to come true."

The Cast:

Elena Shaddow returns to STNJ's Main Stage in the role of the tempestuous Serafina Delle Rose. She was last seen at STNJ in The Back Yard Stage Concert Series in 2021. Her other company credits include the 2009 production of Twelfth Night, The Importance of Being Earnest in 2005, and Illyria in 2004. She originated the role of Francesca Johnson to critical acclaim in the pre-Broadway production of The Bridges of Madison County at Williamstown Theater Festival, directed by Bartlett Sher. Also on Broadway, she's appeared in the revival of La Cage Aux Folles, The Woman in White, Fiddler on the Roof, Nine, Sweet Smell of Success, and Les Misérables. She also originated the role of Clara Johnson in the First National Tour of The Light in the Piazza.

Tony Marble returns for his eighth season with STNJ to play the role of Alvaro Mangiacavallo. He was last seen in the 2022 production of Enchanted April, and in 2019 wowed audiences with his portrayal of Starbuck in Monte's production of The Rainmaker. His prodigious list of credits includes scores of productions across America as well as numerous film and television projects.

Billie Wyatt, who has risen to be one of the company's most versatile, young leading ladies, will play the role of Rosa Delle Rose. In the 2022 season alone, she appeared in three productions - The Metromaniacs, Florence and Mojo, and Twelfth Night. Also in 2022, she played the title role in Camille and Minnie in Flyin' West at Quintessence Theater Group in Philadelphia.

Isaac Hickox-Young will return to STNJ after his memorable and deeply affecting performance in last season's The Caretaker. This is Mr. Hickox-Young's sixth season with the company, and like Ms. Wyatt, has risen to the status of major player, appearing in almost 20 productions since he joined the company in 2018.

A number of other familiar and new faces comprise this extraordinary, colorful, and large cast. They include Celeste Ciulla as Peppina (last seen in Enchanted April, 2022), Dino Curia as The Salesman (last seen in Twelfth Night, 2022), Rachel Fox as Estelle Hohengarten (last seen in Trelawny, 2012), Robert Gregory as Father De Leo (last seen in The Winter's Tale, 2018), Aurea Tomeski as Violetta (last seen in The Servant of Two Masters, 2018), Sofia Villani as Giuseppina, Angela Della Ventura as Assunta, and Susie Wall as Miss Yorke. Casting for a number of other roles will be announced soon.

The Director:

Bonnie J. Monte is in her 33rd season as the company's Artistic Director. Under her leadership for over three decades, the Theatre has evolved into one of the most respected classical theatres in the nation. Since 1990, she has directed over 90 productions for The Shakespeare Theatre. 2023 marks her last season as Artistic Director, though she will continue to stay very much involved as she moves into her new role as Artistic Director Emerita in 2024.

The Creative Team:

The design team for The Rose Tattoo includes the creative talents of Set Designer Sarah Beth Hall, Costume Designer Hugh Hanson, Lighting Designer Matt Webb, and Sound Designer Steven Beckel. The Production Stage Manager is Jackie Mariani.

Tickets:

Single tickets for The Rose Tattoo begin at $34 for preview performances and begin at $55 for regular performances. Prices range from $34 to $65. The Theatre offers various cost-saving opportunities, including $15 student rush tickets, which are available 30 minutes prior to each performance, with a valid student ID, and a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts, a 10% discount for members of PBS/Thirteen and AAA members. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

Audience Enrichment & Accessible Performances:

For the same price as a regular ticket, the Symposium Series performances offer a post-show discussion with the cast and artistic staff. For The Rose Tattoo, Symposium performances will be held on Tuesday, June 6 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, June 10 at 2:00 PM, and Saturday, June 17 at 2:00 PM.

The Know-the-Show pre-show talks are offered free of cost with the purchase of a performance ticket. Prior to the Thursday, June 8th performance, at 7:00 PM, Ms. Monte will conduct a pre-show talk and Q&A for interested patrons. The performance that night follows at 8:00 PM.

The Shakespeare Theatre also offers Closed-Caption performances and Audio-Described performances throughout the season. The captioned performance for The Rose Tattoo will be on Thursday, June 8th at 8:00 PM. The Audio-Described performance will be on Thursday, June 15 at 8:00 PM. For more information, please contact the Box Office.