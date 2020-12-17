The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Awarded Prestigious Grant From Hearst Foundations

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) has received a $75,000 grant from the prestigious Hearst Foundations to support the Theatre's education programs, most of which were put on hold this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant will aid the Theatre's plan to both re-engage as many of its full complement of education programs as possible in 2021, and re-evaluate said programs in order to broaden their reach via virtual means. The Hearst Foundations receive approximately 1,000 proposals nationwide each year, and accept approximately a quarter of those requests, of which only 20% are directed to new grantees. This is the first time STNJ has applied for and been granted this highly competitive foundation support.

STNJ's Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, commented, "It is impossible to convey how profound and how wonderful an effect this grant will have on our efforts to provide a wide range of learning opportunities for people of all ages and walks of life. Our wide scope of education programming is something of which we are inordinately proud, but it is always a struggle to sustain these programs, and the pandemic will make that struggle even more difficult as we begin the process of reinvigorating, and to some extent, re-inventing our programs. This incredibly generous support from Hearst Foundations will not only make that re-engagement process possible, but positively enhanced as well!"

The mission of the Hearst Foundations is to identify and fund outstanding nonprofits to ensure that people of all backgrounds in the United States can build healthy, productive and satisfying lives. Through its grantmaking, the Hearst Foundations support well-established nonprofit organizations that address significant issues within the Foundation's major areas of focus - culture, education, health and social services - and those that primarily serve large demographic and/or geographic constituencies. In each area of funding, the Foundations seek to identify those organizations achieving truly differentiated results relative to other organizations making similar efforts for similar populations. The Foundations also look for evidence of sustainability beyond their support. Since its inception in 1949 by founder William Randolph Hearst, the Foundations have made over 21,500 grants to nearly 6,000 organizations, totaling more than $1.3 billion in funds awarded.

Brian B. Crowe, STNJ's long-time Director of Education, said, "We are honored by the Hearst Foundations' recognition of our vital education work. Their support will allow us to expand the reach and impact of our programming for schools and young people, as well as offer invaluable training for emerging artists."

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is equally dedicated to arts education and professional training as it is to the presentation of the classics. Considered one of the nation's most prominent "teaching theatres," STNJ provides ten distinct education programs annually, serving well over 30,000 constituents of all ages, with a priority focus on young people. Among these programs is Shakespeare LIVE!, which tours abridged performances of the Bard's work to students in the mid-Atlantic region and beyond. That one program alone has served over 600,000 young people since its inception, including over 65,000 students in underserved communities. In 2021, that program will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Other education programs include the Summer Professional Training Program, Summer Shakespeare Corps, the Pages to Players School Residencies, The Shakespeare Academy, the annual Shakesperience Festival, and Student Matinees, amongst others. STNJ's education programming has been praised for its lifelong influence on students and teachers alike.

For more information about the Theatre's education programs, visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org or email education@shakespeareNJ.org. =