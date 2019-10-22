The Montclair Orchestra Makes Family Concert A Tradition

The Montclair Orchestra will present their annual child-friendly concert 'Carnival of the Animals' on November 3, 2019 at 3pm (Central Presbyterian Church, Montclair). Complete with an instrument "petting zoo" to help introduce kids of all ages to the instruments that make up the orchestra, the children's program for the season, led by Music Director David Chan, is a delight for young listeners.

This year the orchestra visits the zoo in music! Hear the regal lion, the silly rooster, and the graceful swan, along with the rest of the animals in this family favorite. Montclair town councilwoman, Dr. Renee Baskerville, will join pianist Allison Brewster Franzetti and the orchestra to provide the narrations for the journey. Also on the program are a selection of recognizable favorite orchestral selections by Mozart, Britten, Grieg and Bartók.

This year, third-graders in Montclair Public Schools will receive complimentary tickets to help develop their interest in music. The details for this ticket promotion are being distributed to each school district.

The Program:

Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik

Britten: "Playful Pizzicato"

Grieg: "Anitra's Dance" from Peer Gynt Suite

Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances

----

Saint-Saëns: Carnival of the Animals

Tickets:

Between $10 and $50





