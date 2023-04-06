Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Dryden Ensemble Presents SWAN SONGS

The performance is on Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 p.m.

Apr. 06, 2023  

The Dryden Ensemble Presents SWAN SONGS

The Dryden Ensemble presents "Swan Songs" on Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 p.m. at Seminary Chapel, located on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ. Tickets prices are $25 for general admission, $40 for patrons, and free for students with an ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at Click Here.

This concert celebrates nearly 29 years of creative programming by the ensemble's artistic director, Jane McKinley. Designed as a theatrical entertainment, the program is divided into two acts: French and English, reflecting two of the ensemble's passions. Actors Roberta Maxwell and Paul Hecht will offer dramatic readings from 17th-century letters and diaries by Elisabeth Charlotte (sister-in-law to Louis XIV), courtier Saint-Simon, Moliére, Samuel Pepys, John Evelyn, Mary Burwell, and others. Julianne Baird, soprano extraordinaire, will sing airs by Lully and Purcell, and a Baroque band of oboes, bassoon, strings, lute, and harpsichord will play music from John Dryden's lifetime. Featured composers are Lully, Louis and François Couperin, Purcell, and others. Grand movements from Lully's opera Armide and Purcell's Fairy Queen will open and close each half.

The Dryden Ensemble plans to continue performing small chamber music concerts, which they hope to present free to the public if they can raise sufficient funding. Jane McKinley, artistic and executive director, was recently awarded a 2023 Poetry Fellowship by the State of New Jersey and intends to devote more time to writing.

The Dryden Ensemble includes Jane McKinley and Julie Brye, oboes; Benjamin Matus, bassoon; Edmond Chan and Nancy Wilson, violins; Amy Leonard, viola; Lisa Terry, cello; Daniel Swenberg, lute and theorbo: and Webb Wiggins, harpsichord.

Named in honor of John Dryden, the English poet laureate whose words inspired Baroque composers including Purcell and Handel, the Dryden Ensemble specializes in performing music of the 17th and 18th centuries on period instruments. A line from Dryden's Song to St. Cecilia captures the essence of baroque music and the ensemble's philosophy: "What Passion cannot Musick raise and quell!"

The Dryden Ensemble is a not-for-profit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and a registered charity in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.


Julianne Baird, soprano, has been hailed as "one of the most extraordinary voices in the service of early music that this generation has produced. She possesses a natural musicianship which engenders singing of supreme expressive beauty." She maintains a busy concert schedule of solo recitals and performances of baroque opera and oratorio. Dr. Baird is a distinguished professor at Rutgers University. Learn more HERE.




Jersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole Ba Photo
Jersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole Baptiste
Jersey City Theater Center presents the latest installment of Black Space, hosted by Ashley Nicole Baptiste, a free web series that celebrates Black artists, educators and culture. 
New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre Photo
New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre
Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, will present the New Jersey Community Theatre premiere of the Broadway musical, THE PROM, over two weekends, April 14th through April 23rd.
Centenary Stage Companys 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEENS FOOLE B Photo
Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEEN'S FOOLE By Barbara Blatner
Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will continue with the second reading of 4 in the series for 2023 with a reading of Jane, Queen's Foole by Barbara Blatner. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 12th at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week Photo
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week
The Community Foundation of New Jersey today announced it has funded the purchase of 1,500 tickets to nine Broadway shows which will be distributed to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard who are in New York City during this year's Fleet Week.

Kimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This MonthKimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This Month
April 6, 2023

In addition to the full season of mainstage performances, young audience series productions, and weekly theatre school classes, Music Mountain Theatre also seeks to provide special events for the community to enjoy.
