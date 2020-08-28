The Distance Theater Youth Collective Presents SIGNS OF LIFE: An Evening Of Safe Socially Distant Theater

SINGS OF LIFE will take place Labor Day Weekend, September 4 through September 6, 2020.

"Signs of Life: An Evening of Safe Social Distant Theater" in Maplewood's Memorial Park Amphitheater is brought to you by The Distance Theater Youth Collective and will take place Labor Day Weekend, September 4 through September 6, 2020.

The Distance Theater Youth Collective consists of 26 middle and high school students from the South Orange/Maplewood community mentored and directed by five local professional actors: Joel de la Fuente, Susan Hyon, Diane Davis, Nadia Brown, and Rachel Shapiro Cooper. The collective started when a few local actors, unemployed due to the pandemic, brainstormed ways to hold community theater during the pandemic. They thought, how do we have theater during quarantine? What voices does our community need to hear from at this time? Diane Davis says, "All we could think about was a space for the children and young adults in our community to create. They are the ones that we need to hear from."

Students, with the mentorship of professional actors, have been given a space to explore and produce using all aspects of the theatrical experience including dance, music, poetry. Four pieces to be presented address what it is like to be young and in quarantine, as well as celebrate the joy, confusion, and exuberance, of being young in the world today. The work has been challenging, beautiful, invigorating, hopeful, and funny.... all led by the kids, guided by the adults. Rachel Shapiro Cooper says, "THEY are the story here; we want to help the young people of our community to find their voices, and give them an audience ready and willing to hear what they have to say."

Performances will be outdoors, in the Maplewood Memorial Park Amphitheater. All seating is in designated social distance circles, with safe and strict social distancing rules in place. Masks must be worn by all audience members over 2 years of age. 90-minute shows are: 9/4 - 2pm, 5pm; 9/5 - 5pm; 9/6 - 5pm; Rain Date 9/7 - 2pm, 5pm. Tickets are free but required to ensure safe social distancing: Info: distancetheater@gmail.com. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/117558792513

Additional sponsors for Signs of Live include: Pollock Properties Group, Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate.

The Distance Theater Youth Collective is a collection of theatre artists with a multitude of experiences from stage to screen to classrooms, coming together to facilitate an ensemble of young people creating theater that makes joy and meaning of the world we are living in.

