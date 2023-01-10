The Barn Theatre Presents CLUE

Murder and blackmail will be on the menu when The Barn Theatre presents the third show of its 95th Season: the uproarious cult comedy Clue. Performances will be from January 20 to February 5, 2023, at The Barn Theatre on Skyline Drive in Montville, NJ.

Six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor and become suspects when their host turns dead. Led by Wadsworth the butler, the guests race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult-hit 1985 Paramount movie (which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game).

Whether audience members are longtime followers or newcomers to Clue, this comedic whodunit should offer a bloody good time. Helmed by director Chris Mortenson, the cast includes Alan Ellis (Florham Park, NJ), Jill Mortenson (Oldwick, NJ), Kevern Cameron (Martinsville, NJ), Kym Frank (Mt. Tabor, NJ), Carla Kendell (Wayne, NJ), Kevin Vislocky (Hamburg. NJ), Joe Guadara (Haskell, NJ), Sky Monroe (Morristown, NJ), Michael Foster (Hamburg, NJ), Jacob Turchi (Old Bridge, NJ), John Trumbull (Parsippany, NJ), Melissa Martinique (Vernon, NJ), Sean Lynch-Littlejohn (Ridgewood, NJ), and David O'Grady (Bloomfield, NJ).

For tickets ($23), please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218222®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbarntheatre.org%2Fshows%2F%23clue?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or contact the Box Office at 973.334.9320 or BoxOffice@BarnTheatre.org for more information. DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR GROUPS OF 10 OR MORE.