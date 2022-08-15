Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Adelphi Orchestra Presents LOVE LETTER TO HUMANITY

Performances are September 30 and October 1.

Aug. 15, 2022  

The Adelphi Orchestra Presents LOVE LETTER TO HUMANITY

The Adelphi Orchestra welcomes audiences to its 69th consecutive season of "Music for All" with "Love Letter to Humanity" - a concert about musical love letters.
Maestro Kyunghun Kim leads the Adelphi Orchestra in Richard Strauss's Serenade for Winds in E flat major, Op. 7, Gustav Mahler's Adagietto from Symphony no 5 (love song to his wife Alma), and Johannes Brahms Symphony No 1 (Clara Schumann).

The concert takes place in two locations. - on Friday, Sept 30, 7:30 PM, at the Fair Lawn Community Center Theater in Bergen County NJ, and on Saturday, Oct 1, 2:00 pm at the Broadway Presbyterian Church in NYC. The Oct 1st concert will also be live-streamed.

The September 30th performance has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and cosponsored by the borough of Fair Lawn.

Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org for more information.





