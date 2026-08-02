The Adelphi Orchestra Opens Its 73rd Season With AMERICAN VOICE AT 250
The program will feature violinist Sophia Werner.
The Adelphi Orchestra opens its 73rd consecutive season of symphonic music with "American Voice at 250," a celebratory program honoring America's semiquincentennial.
Led by Principal Conductor Kyunghun Kim, the performances will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM at the Fair Lawn Community Center Theater in Fair Lawn, NJ, and Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 3:00 PM at Broadway Presbyterian Church in New York City.
The concert highlights two masterworks by iconic American composer Samuel Barber: the moving Adagio for Strings and his expressive Violin Concerto, featuring guest soloist Sophia Werner, Juilliard Kovner Fellow and 2022 Adelphi Young Artist Competition winner. The program concludes with Ludwig van Beethoven's joyful and energetic Symphony No. 8.
Tickets and additional concert information are available online at adelphiorchestra.org or by calling the box office at (201) 477-0406.
The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit ensemble celebrated for its symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral, and dance concerts, led by principal conductor Maestro Kyunghun Kim for over 70 years. For the past 21 years, the orchestra has proudly hosted the Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts, nurturing young talent throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. Regularly featuring accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors, the Adelphi Orchestra has been a finalist in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award for Favorite Orchestra/Symphony for six years. As one of northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestras, we are an integral part of the state's cultural community.
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