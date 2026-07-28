TWELVE TWENTY-FOUR to Bring TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Tribute to Newton Theatre
Reserved seating starts at $52.50, with a members-only presale ahead of the general on-sale.
Twelve Twenty-Four – The Nation's Original Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform at The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 29.
Founded in 2002, Twelve Twenty-Four is a holiday rock orchestra that performs Christmas music inspired by Trans-Siberian Orchestra alongside original holiday compositions. What began as a five-piece rock band has expanded into a full orchestra featuring a string section, multiple vocalists, and a theatrical concert presentation.
The performance begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
TWELVE TWENTY-FOUR – The Nation's Original Tribute to TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA
Sunday, November 29, 2026
The Newton Theatre
234 Spring Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Doors: 6:00 p.m.
Concert: 7:00 p.m.
Tickets
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 31, at 10:00 a.m. A members-only presale will take place Thursday, July 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $52.50.
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