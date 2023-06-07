THE THIRD RAIL Comes to New Jersey City University This Month

New Jersey City University (NJCU) and the NJCU Center for the Arts, in conjunction with onCUE Chronicles, will present “The Third Rail”, a story about a journey to freedom, on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be held at the Margaret Williams Theatre located inside NJCU’s Hepburn Hall, 2039 Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, N.J.

The performance recognizes that bigotry and oppression has and continues to exist, and that by embodying joy as an act of rebellion, people can claim their human right to shape their own reality. The work utilizes the Underground Railroad freedom journeys as a map for how to garner resources to live in liberation.

Tickets for the performance are $15 for general admission seats and $10 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/center-for-the-arts-njcu/647a0cab02a58c0e4076df6c/tickets

For additional information about the onCUE Chronicles, visit their website at https://www.oncuechronicles.com/home.