THE THIRD RAIL Comes to New Jersey City University This Month

The performance is on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
 Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER Photo 3  Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER
Review: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good Time Photo 4 Review: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good Time

THE THIRD RAIL Comes to New Jersey City University This Month

 New Jersey City University (NJCU) and the NJCU Center for the Arts, in conjunction with onCUE Chronicles, will present “The Third Rail”, a story about a journey to freedom, on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be held at the Margaret Williams Theatre located inside NJCU’s Hepburn Hall, 2039 Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, N.J.

The performance recognizes that bigotry and oppression has and continues to exist, and that by embodying joy as an act of rebellion, people can claim their human right to shape their own reality. The work utilizes the Underground Railroad freedom journeys as a map for how to garner resources to live in liberation.

Tickets for the performance are $15 for general admission seats and $10 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/center-for-the-arts-njcu/647a0cab02a58c0e4076df6c/tickets 

For additional information about the onCUE Chronicles, visit their website at https://www.oncuechronicles.com/home.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents HORIZON SOUNDS OF THE CITY 2023 Photo
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents HORIZON SOUNDS OF THE CITY 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the annual Horizon Sounds of the City 2023, a FREE live summer concert series taking place under the stars during the summer every Thursday Night starting July 13 – August 17 from 6 pm – 9 pm on the NJPAC Campus at Chambers Plaza.

2
Comedian Shane Gillis Comes To NJPAC, July 28 Photo
Comedian Shane Gillis Comes To NJPAC, July 28

Due to high demand, comedian Shane Gillis announced additional Shane Gillis Live dates and will be coming to Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 28th at 7:00 p.m.

3
Soul Storyteller Anthony Hamilton Comes To NJPAC, September 7 Photo
Soul Storyteller Anthony Hamilton Comes To NJPAC, September 7

Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum soul storyteller Anthony Hamilton will be performing at New Jersey Performing Arts Center Thursday, September 7th at 8:00 p.m.

4
Stars Of NAPOLEAN DYNAMITE, Nikki Glaser, Tracy Morgan And Branford Marsalis On Sale At Be Photo
Stars Of NAPOLEAN DYNAMITE, Nikki Glaser, Tracy Morgan And Branford Marsalis On Sale At BergenPAC

bergenPAC announces four new shows: Nikki Glaser on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 8 p.m.; The Branford Marsalis Quartet on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 8 p.m.; Tracy Morgan on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 8 p.m.; 20th Anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite Screening and Q&A with John Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christopher Taylor, Piano Recital
Morven Museum & Garden (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Jersey Four and Johnny Maestro’s 16 Candles
Sieminski Theater (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Season Finale with Joshua Bell
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway’s Next Hit Musical 
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/14-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Season Finale with Joshua Bell
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Claremont Trio
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/13-6/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Antoinette Montague Experience
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opening Night – TIME FOR THREE
Morven Museum & Garden (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Jersey Four and Johnny Maestro's 16 Candles
Sieminski Theater (6/10-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You