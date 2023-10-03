THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Reimagined in Afrofuturism Next Month

Performances are November 16-17, 2023.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Reimagined in Afrofuturism Next Month

The Sound of (Black) Music is a vibrant one-act concert reimagining of the classic Rogers and Hammerstein musical through a utopian, afrofuturistic lens full of love. Cherished songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Ev'ry Mountain'' are recast through a Black roots music kaleidoscope of jazz, gospel, blues, soul, funk and Afro-beat.   

Performances are November 16-17, 2023.

The Sound of (Black) Music is co-directed by Shariffa Ali and Kamilah Long, with arrangements by Mathis Picard and music direction by Vuyo Sotashe.  The concert channels the singular musical gifts of some of today's most talented Black musicians into an overflowing celebration of Black Roots music. Vocalists Vuyo Sotashe, Brianna Thomas, Charenee Wade, Alexis Lombre and Zhanna Reed are supported by an electrifying band to bring to life the most joyous and loving presentation.

NOV 16 @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), Newark, NJ
NOV 17 @ McCarter Theatre Center, Princeton, NJ

The Shakes – band 

Vuyo Sotashe – vocals

Brianna Thomas – vocals

Charenee Wade - vocals  

Alexis Lombre – vocals   

Zhanna Roeed – vocals




