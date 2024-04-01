THE SHARK IS BROKEN & More Set for George Street Playhouse 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



George Street Playhouse has unveiled complete programming for the 2024–2025 season.



George Street’s season will begin in October 2024 with the Pulitzer Prize finalist play, What the Constitution Means to Me, written by Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck (Uncle Vanya) and directed by Laiona Michelle (Having Our Say). In December 2024, Gene & Gilda written by Cary Gitter (The Sabbath Girl) and directed by Joe Brancato (The Sabbath Girl) will begin its run. The season will continue in January 2025, with Small, written by Robert Montano (Kiss of the Spiderwoman) and directed by Jessi D. Hill (Vanishing Point), followed by King James written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) in March 2025. George Street will conclude the season with The Shark is Broken written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon (Spy) and directed by Artistic Director David Saint in April 2025.



“We’re so pleased to announce this exciting and entertaining season of new plays,” says David Saint. “We really wanted to program a season that appealed to the hearts and minds of our wonderful George Street audiences. We invite them to join us this season and experience our vast array of rich material.”



Season subscriptions for George Street’s upcoming season start at $212.50 and include What the Constitution Means to Me, Gene & Gilda, Small, King James, and The Shark is Broken, plus free and unlimited ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, and special access to exclusive events with George Street artists.



George Street is also introducing PerformancePASS, a new flexible option for interested subscribers. PerformancePASS offers premium seats with a $15 discount and tickets can be redeemed or exchanged at any point in the run. Please note that PerformancePASS tickets may not be redeemed for opening night or other special events. Any unused PerformancePASS(es) do not carry over to the next season and expire at the end of the 2024-2025 season. To learn more, visit georgestreetplayhouse.org/events/subscriptions.



Subscriptions and flex packages are available for purchase beginning today at georgestreetplayhouse.org.



Details for the 2024—2025 season are listed below:



What the Constitution Means to Me

By Heidi Schreck

Directed by Laiona Michelle

October 1—20, 2024



How relevant is the United States' Constitution in today's society? Does this document truly protect ALL Americans?



Playwright Heidi Schreck delves into multiple facets of this historic document, debating as to whether or not we should keep or abolish it. Through several stories and perspectives from different Americans, What the Constitution Means to Me allows the audience to define the Constitution's true worth.

What the Constitution Means to Me was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2019, and was nominated for two Tony® Awards, including Best Play.





Gene & Gilda

By Cary Gitter

Directed by Joe Brancato

December 3—22, 2024



Gene Wilder (Young Frankenstein, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory) and Gilda Radner (Original Cast of “Saturday Night Live”) were in love, but the story doesn't end there!

Journey through the lives of these two famous comedians – from the day they fell in love to turbulent changes in their careers to a sad, sudden goodbye.

This heartfelt comedy lets audiences spend a night with two legends who found love and laughter in even the darkest of places.



Small

By Robert Montano

Directed by Jessi D. Hill

January 21—February 9, 2025



Actor and playwright Robert Montano found a new calling after growing up bullied for his small stature. From riding atop a racehorse to dancing in major Broadway shows like Cats and On the Town – follow Robert's arduous yet heartfelt journey in pursuing what seems like the impossible dream.



King James

By Rajiv Joseph

March 18—April 6, 2025



It all started with the 2003-2004 basketball season. Two sports fans, Matt and Shawn, instantly hit things off as they bond over basketball and a superstar who would go on to win four NBA championships - LeBron James.



From Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph comes a drama about friendship, drastic life changes, and paths that could divide them.





The Shark is Broken

By Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon

Directed by David Saint

April 29—May 18, 2025



Three Hollywood legends are stranded in the middle of the ocean while filming one of the greatest American movies, JAWS. Why are they stranded? The Shark is Broken!

From playwrights Ian Shaw (son of Robert Shaw) and Joseph Nixon, the Olivier Award-nominated The Shark is Broken takes a dive into the choppy waters of making this iconic Hollywood blockbuster through the eyes of its stars – Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss. Through their trials and tribulations in making a great American picture, the play dives into the dark side of these prolific actors' lives – between maintaining relevance, overcoming guilt, and fighting addictions.

Performance schedules, casting, and full creative teams will be announced at a later date.

