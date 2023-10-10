THE PILLOWMAN Comes to Nutley Little Theatre This Month

The show runs October 27-November 11, 2023.
Nutley Little Theatre presents Martin McDonagh’s, THE PILLOWMAN, directed by George Seylaz.
The Pillowman is a viciously funny and seriously disturbing tale of Katurian, a fiction writer in an unnamed totalitarian state. Katurian and their brother Michael are brought in for questioning by two detectives, Tupolski and Ariel, when the content of Katurian’s short stories - which involve disturbingly gruesome tales - begin to resemble real-life murders. The Pillowman weaves between reality and storytelling; and the result is an urgent work of theatrical, unflinching examination of the purpose of art and freedom of speech.
The cast:
Katurian - Peter Corley
Michal - Joshua Switala
Tupolski- Holly Cerelli
Ariel - Ralph Saro Jr
Little Girl - Marissa Baker
Eileen Cadorette will Stage Manage.
Set design by Alex Oleksij and Steve Crooks
*This show is not suitable for children.
