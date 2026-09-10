THE OLD LADIES BAR Will Open at Players Guild of Leonia

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The Players Guild of Leonia will open their 2026-2027 season with a world premiere production of THE OLD LADIES BAR, in collaboration with Kaleidoscope Ensemble Theatre Company. This new play, written by Natasha Caroline Lowery Rivers, opens Friday September 18th for two weekends at the Civil War Drill Hall Theater in Leonia, home of PGL.

Directed by T.S. Murphy — Co-Founder of Kaleidoscope, and an active PGL member, and produced by Jonnine DeLoatch, Kim Queren, and Chris Hietikko, THE OLD LADIES BAR is set at a bar/lounge called The Charlene & The Mister, in a traditionally Black neighborhood located in Dickinson, Texas. When a group of longtime friends reunite there after years apart – old wounds, hidden agendas, laughter, and hard truths resurface. As the women confront their shared past, they discover whether friendship can survive the test of time. THE OLD LADIES BAR isn't just about a bar – it's about legacy. Producer Jonnine DeLoatch says 'It's about the things our parents and grandparents leave behind, the memories we fight to preserve, and the things we are afraid to lose. But it's also about something deeper – it's about honor, redemption, forgiveness, friendship. And most importantly, it's about having the courage to embrace your truth.'

The focus of the 2026-2027 PGL season is to really embrace and grow the 'community' in community theatre by creating a more inclusive and diverse theatrical community. Partnering with Kaleidoscope – Bergen County's BIPOC theatre group, focused on creating spaces for diverse narratives and an appreciation for all cultural heritages – is the first step in achieving PGL's commitment to fostering varied stories, new artistic partnerships, and fresh audiences in our community.

The talented all BIPOC cast is led by Valerie J. Johnson as Peaches, the owner of The Charlene & The Mister; Donniee Barnes as Freddie Mae; Hope Harley as Mary Alice; Taylor Worrell-Stith as Wanda; and Doris A. Dollard as Lettie.

The production team includes Alice Boarman Garcia (Assistant Director), Jeff Parsons (Stage Manager), Chris Hietikko (Scenic Designer), Yvette Ortega (Props), Harold Todman (Sound), Evan Hawkins (Lighting), Olivia Cancel (Assistant Stage Manager), and Natasha Lowery (Costumes).

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