THE LAST VICTIM OF THE HOLOCAUST to Receive One-Night Staged Reading in Leonia

Liberty Arts Theatre, a Bergen County-based nonprofit arts organization, will present a staged reading of THE LAST VICTIM OF THE HOLOCAUST for one night only on Wednesday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The reading will take place at The American Legion – Post #139, 399 Broad Avenue in Leonia, New Jersey. Tickets are priced at $5, and a discussion with the playwright will follow the performance.

The play centers on Jerry Keiser, a German American and former literature professor, who engineers a fatal confrontation as police surround his home. His longtime friend Charlie Dodd, also a professor and former Army Reserve sergeant, crosses police lines to reach him. The real-time encounter examines identity, cultural guilt, and the psychological legacy of the Holocaust.

Producer and Liberty Arts Theatre Founder Alison Miller said, “Glenville's play brings to the stage a needed masculinity and speaks with truth and honesty about a subject unspoken about in Holocaust drama. The play shows Liberty Arts dedication to presenting new and original works for the residents of Bergen County, NJ.” Playwright John Glennville added, “The piece is about identity, friendship and how the past can haunt even the most ordinary lives.”

Cast

The staged reading will be directed by Michael Larson and will feature Frank Dapuzzo as Charlie Dodd, Andrew Lionetti as Jerry Keiser, and Lori Sash-Gail as Maryann Dodd.

Creative Team

Written by John Glennville

Directed by Michael Larson

Produced by Alison Miller

John Glennville, also known as Alexander J. Kucsma, earned a B.A. in English from Rider College and an M.A. in British and American Literature from Bowling Green State University. He previously taught at the County College of Morris, served as Mayor of Franklin Township, and was a sergeant in the United States Army Reserves. He is a member of The Dramatists Guild, and his play The Park Bench was produced by the County College of Morris.

Ticket Information

THE LAST VICTIM OF THE HOLOCAUST will be presented February 25 at 7:30 p.m. at The American Legion – Post #139 in Leonia, NJ. Tickets are $5 per person and include refreshments. A post-show discussion with the playwright will follow the reading.