THE ILLUSIONISTS â€“ MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes To Mayo Performing Arts Center This December

It's the most magical time of the year... 'Tis the season for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays (www.theillusionistslive.com), an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists, from producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil and MagicSpace Entertainment.

The new U.S. tour based off the smash-hit Broadway production is headed to 40 cities this holiday season and will bring the mind-blowing, family friendly show to Morristown's Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 11 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, November 12 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49-$89.

"Our record-breaking Broadway run for The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays was an incredible hit and we are so excited to bring the show to more audiences around the country," says producer Simon Painter. "The show is a perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together and see amazing illusionists perform on stage."

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on Earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

The Illusionists previously wowed audiences and around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide.

For more information about The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202548Â®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theillusionistslive.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/.

Simon Painter is a visionary creative producer and entrepreneur based in Los Angeles.â€¯Originally from London, Simon began his career as a classical violinist, but soonâ€¯transitioned to producing and creatingâ€¯commercial theatre. Over the past 10 years,â€¯Simon has been at the forefront of the live entertainment industry, having launched and managed major performance venues and conceived, created and produced acclaimedâ€¯productions such as Adrenaline and Le Noir. His first show, Le Grandâ€¯Cirque, smashed box office records at the Sydney Opera House, selling over 40,000â€¯tickets in ten days. In 2012, in collaboration with Tim Lawson, Simon founded The Works Entertainment and created The Illusionists,â€¯which became the biggest-selling magic show in Broadway history. The franchise expanded with the stunning sequels The Illusionistsâ€¯2.0, The Illusionists 1903 - The Golden Age of Magic, and the Lionsgate collaboration Now You See Me Live. Simon's Circus 1903 premiered in Australia in December 2016 and toured internationally, mesmerizing audiences with thrilling turn-of-the-century acts and sensational elephant puppetry. In 2019, Simon sold The Works Entertainment to global circus powerhouse Cirque du Soleil, where he continues to produce and develop breathtaking spectacles for audiences around the world. He recently co-created Cirque du Soleil's latest resident production Mad Apple, which has been lauded as the new gold standard for Vegas shows.