THE HARDY BOYS Comes to The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey will present the first show of their 42nd Season, THE HARDY BOYS In The Mystery Of The Haunted House. Based on The Hardy Boys novel “The House on the Cliff” by Franklin W. Dixon and adaptation by Jon Klein, this production runs October 13th through the 29th with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on Friday, October 13th at 7:30PM. This production is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, Founder and Executive Director of The Growing Stage.

Ace amateur detectives Frank and Joe Hardy find themselves embroiled in a dangerous and perplexing caper that turns the tranquil town of Bayport upside down! This time, suspicious circumstances surround an eerie mansion on the edge of Barmet Bay, the setting for an international smuggling operation. Performed in the style of a classic 1920's film noir setting, our production offers as many laughs as it does shivers!

THE HARDY BOYS In The Mystery Of The Haunted House features a company of 8 artists: Davis Cameron Lemley (The Lightning Thief, Goosebumps) of Cedar Grove, NJ as Frank Hardy; Niall Ng (Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus) of Maplewood, NJ as Joe Hardy; Ellie Kallay (Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus) of Bloomfield, NJ as Callie; Jim Lynch (ELF The Musical) of Blakeslee, PA as Fenton Hardy; Lisa Burgos (TGS Debut) of Newark, NJ as Mrs. Shaw/Margaret; Steven Nitka (Babes in Toyland) of Long Valley, NJ as Snackley; Danny Campos (Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus) of Kearny, NJ as Molloy and David O'Neill (Go, Dog. Go!) of Budd Lake, NJ as Jones/Chief Collig.

Single tickets and season subscriptions are currently on sale. All subscriptions offer a 20% discount off of regular ticket prices plus benefits including: choice of shows and performances, reserved seating, 10% off additional tickets, unlimited ticket exchanges and no individual ticket fees charged on packages. Please visit our website at Click Here or call our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase tickets and subscriptions. Group Rates are available for all our productions.