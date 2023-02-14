Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CHRIS TUCKER COMEDY TOUR Comes To NJPAC This April

Chris Tucker's explosive energy is like nothing else, and he will have audiences laughing hard.

Feb. 14, 2023  
THE CHRIS TUCKER COMEDY TOUR Comes To NJPAC This April

International award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the big stage in Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm. Chris Tucker's explosive energy is like nothing else, and he will have audiences laughing hard. He's starred in the Rush Hour movies, on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam, and in cult classics like Friday and The Fifth Element. Now, see Chris Tucker live with his famous rapid-paced delivery, hilarious impressions, and unbelievable true stories.

Tucker is internationally known for his role as Detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" blockbuster franchise.

His career began in the early 1990s when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO "Def Comedy Jam" and rose to national prominence with his first starring role, alongside Ice Cube, in the 1995 cult classic "Friday." In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie "Money Talks" and later appeared in Luc Besson's internationally successful film "The Fifth Element." He also co-starred in the 2013 Oscar-nominated film "Silver Linings Playbook."

In 2015, Tucker released "Chris Tucker Live" exclusively on Netflix, marking the first project he starred in and produced through his own company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours worldwide, performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally.

Aside from entertaining millions of fans, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation and making a difference. He truly believes that we are blessed to be a blessing.

Tickets to see Chris Tucker go on sale Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




MPAC To Present RHYTHM INDIA: BOLLYWOOD AND BEYOND This March Photo
MPAC To Present RHYTHM INDIA: BOLLYWOOD AND BEYOND This March
Rhythm India takes you on a journey of dance and celebration through Bollywood and beyond. The performance comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 pm.  Tickets are $29-$69. 
Mayo Performing Arts Center To Present Dublin Irish Dance In WINGS:  A CELTIC DANCE C Photo
Mayo Performing Arts Center To Present Dublin Irish Dance In WINGS:  A CELTIC DANCE CELEBRATION On March 16
Dublin Irish Dance brings its brand new Celtic music and dance showcase “Wings” to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.
NJ Festival Orchestra to Present Puccinis GIANNI SCHICCHI This Month Photo
NJ Festival Orchestra to Present Puccini's GIANNI SCHICCHI This Month
The Sopranos meet The Addams Family in NJ Festival Orchestra's upcoming production of Puccini's only comedy, Gianni Schicchi.
Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Series Featuring ELF: THE MUSICAL, GRE Photo
Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Series Featuring ELF: THE MUSICAL, GREASE & More
Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the 2023-2024 Broadway Series featuring six musicals and two plays.

More Hot Stories For You


Premiere Stages and Kean Stage present SMALL by Robert MontanoPremiere Stages and Kean Stage present SMALL by Robert Montano
February 15, 2023

Premiere Stages and Kean Stage co-present SMALL written and performed by actor and dancer Robert Montano and directed by Jessi D. Hill on Saturday, March 18 at Kean University’s Enlow Recital Hall (215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ 07205).    
Old Gods Of Appalachia Presents THE PRICE OF PROGRESS - A Live Theatrical Experience at NJPACOld Gods Of Appalachia Presents THE PRICE OF PROGRESS - A Live Theatrical Experience at NJPAC
February 15, 2023

Old Gods Of Appalachia Presents The Price Of Progress ~ A Live Theatrical Experience at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 PM.
Italian Crooner Patrizio Buanne Returns To NJPAC in OctoberItalian Crooner Patrizio Buanne Returns To NJPAC in October
February 15, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of the international superstar Neapolitan pop crooner Patrizio Buanne on Friday, October 20th, at 8:00 PM.
THE CHRIS TUCKER COMEDY TOUR Comes To NJPAC This AprilTHE CHRIS TUCKER COMEDY TOUR Comes To NJPAC This April
February 14, 2023

International award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the big stage in Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm.
Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Series Featuring ELF: THE MUSICAL, GREASE & MoreAlgonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Series Featuring ELF: THE MUSICAL, GREASE & More
February 14, 2023

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the 2023-2024 Broadway Series featuring six musicals and two plays.
share