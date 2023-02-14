THE CHRIS TUCKER COMEDY TOUR Comes To NJPAC This April

International award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the big stage in Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm. Chris Tucker's explosive energy is like nothing else, and he will have audiences laughing hard. He's starred in the Rush Hour movies, on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam, and in cult classics like Friday and The Fifth Element. Now, see Chris Tucker live with his famous rapid-paced delivery, hilarious impressions, and unbelievable true stories.



Tucker is internationally known for his role as Detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" blockbuster franchise.



His career began in the early 1990s when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO "Def Comedy Jam" and rose to national prominence with his first starring role, alongside Ice Cube, in the 1995 cult classic "Friday." In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie "Money Talks" and later appeared in Luc Besson's internationally successful film "The Fifth Element." He also co-starred in the 2013 Oscar-nominated film "Silver Linings Playbook."



In 2015, Tucker released "Chris Tucker Live" exclusively on Netflix, marking the first project he starred in and produced through his own company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours worldwide, performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally.



Aside from entertaining millions of fans, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation and making a difference. He truly believes that we are blessed to be a blessing.



Tickets to see Chris Tucker go on sale Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.