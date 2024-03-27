THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Make Their New Jersey Premiere At Mile Square Theatre In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 7th, The 24 Hour Plays make their New Jersey debut at Hoboken's Mile Square Theatre. Established in 1995, The 24 Hour Plays are a non-profit theater company that bring creative communities together to write, rehearse and perform new plays and musicals in twenty-four hours.

“Mile Square Theatre and The 24 Hour Plays honor an abiding belief in the power of creative collaboration to develop transformative multicultural voices for the theater,” said Kevin R. Free, Artistic Director of Mile Square Theatre. “We're thrilled to be a partner to The 24 Hour Plays for its New Jersey premiere and host to a delightful mix of talents from New Jersey and New York City to make the program really sing.”

“The relationships artists build during formative theatre experiences like The 24 Hour Plays last their entire careers,” said producer Leo Layla Diaz. “We seek the very best cross-section of multi-generational and multi-cultural theater artists – and we arm them with what they need to hone their voices for this unique event."

Actors slated to participate include Gabriel Hernandez (Quarter Rican), Nirvaan Pal (School of Rock), Matt Lawler (“Station 11”, “Billions”), Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), Stephanie Kurtzuba (“The Irishman;” Wolf of Wall Street;” “Annie”), Joy Katharine Donze (Funny, Like an Abortion), DeAnna Supplee (B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D switch.), Jason Yanto, Joelle Zazz, Maya Jeyam, Julia Way, Rich Frohman, David F. Gow (“The Girls on the Bus”), Jordan Ho, Grant Madison Stanton, Ross Cowan, Keivana Wallace (The Christmas Tree Farm) and Ian Lloyd Sanchez.

Writers include Susie Felber (Host/Producer "The Hawk"), DW Gregory (The Yellow Stocking Play, Radium Girls), Iraisa Ann Reilly (The Jersey Devil is a Papi Chulo), Pia Wilson (Black Bee), Marcus Scott (Sibling Rivalries), and Raakhee Mirchandani (JOURNEY TO THE STARS: KALPANA CHAWLA, ASTRONAUT). Directors include Julie Tucker, Rachel Dart (The Christmas Tree Farm) and Goldie Patrick (Paradise Blue). Musical Guests include Faye Chiao and Tasha Gordon-Solmon (Fountain of You). Additional artists to be announced.

Participating actors, writers, directors and production staff gather for the first time on the evening of Saturday, April 6th to introduce themselves and share prop and costume items they've been asked to bring. The writers will take inspiration from this meet and greet to write new plays overnight. In the morning, the actors and directors will receive the six new plays and team up with production staff to begin their rehearsal and tech process, with curtain at 7pm that night.

The 24 Hour Plays: Hoboken are produced by Leo Layla Diaz and Mark Armstrong in conjunction with Mile Square Theatre's Artistic Director Kevin R. Free. The event will honor the long-standing contributions of the Rostan Family to Mile Square Theatre with the dedication of the naming of the gallery space. Proceeds from The 24 Hour Plays: Hoboken will benefit Mile Square Theatre's non-profit theatre making and educational programming.

About The 24 Hour Plays

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in twenty-four hours. Through our radically present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in Athens, Denver, Dublin, Finland, Florence, Germany, Little Rock, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Francisco, Savannah and more. Beginning March 17 2020, The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues series generated over 600 new free-to-view theater pieces, featuring over 1000 artists, viewed millions of times worldwide and archived in the Library of Congress.

About Mile Square Theatre

Mile Square Theatre, a non-profit company, has been producing original and gently used theater since 2003 in Hoboken New Jersey. Located at 1400 Clinton Street in Hoboken, New Jersey, Mile Square Theatre enriches and engages the region through the year-round production and presentation of professional theatre and innovative arts education.