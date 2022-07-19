Symphony in C Brass and Percussion Concert Announced At Haddonfield Library

The Symphony in C Brass and Percussion Ensemble will perform a free outdoor concert on the grounds of the Haddonfield Library on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (Rain date is Sunday, August 7 at 4:00 pm). The concert will be conducted by Haddonfield resident Paul Bryan.

This program features a selection of summertime favorites from blockbuster movie themes to patriotic favorites, there is something for everyone to enjoy! Please bring your chairs or blanket to enjoy this outdoor concert.

Free tickets are available on Eventbrite

This FREE CONCERT is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the Presser Foundation, Horizon Foundation for NJ, the Frank and Lydia Bergen Foundation, the William G. Rohrer Charitable Foundation, and TD Charitable Foundation. Symphony in C is a member of ArtPride and the South Jersey Cultural Alliance (SJCA).

About Paul Bryan: Paul Bryan has a distinguished career as both performer and educator. In addition to his position with the Curtis Institute of Music, he is director and conductor of Bravo Brass, the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra's brass ensemble; music director of the Philadelphia Wind Symphony and Symphony in C's Symphony Summer Camp; and head conductor of the Young Artists Summer Program at Curtis Summerfest.

Mr. Bryan has served as conductor of the Drexel University Orchestra and Philadelphia's All-City Concert Band; and has appeared with the ensembles of the New York Summer Music Festival, Play On, Philly!, and numerous honor groups in the Delaware Valley. He has led concerts with a wide range of performing groups, from the wind and brass ensembles of the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia to Boyz II Men.

Mr. Bryan is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and Temple University, where he studied trombone with Glenn Dodson and Eric Carlson and conducting with David Hayes, Arthur Chodoroff, and Lawrence Wagner. He joined the Curtis staff in 1993, became a member of the faculty in 2009, and Dean of Students in 2013. He also serves on the faculty at Temple University.

Symphony in C is one of three professional training orchestras in the United States preparing musicians and conductors who are on the cusp of world-class careers through concert, educational outreach and professional development programs. Symphony in C serves over 90,000 people annually through its critically-acclaimed concert series, educational outreach programs and radio broadcasts. Symphony in C has been designated a Major Arts Institution by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and strives to continue making artistic, educational, and economic impact on a regional, national and global scale. For more information on Symphony in C go to our website at www.SymphonyinC.org or call 856-963-6683.