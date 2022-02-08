Suffolk Theater Presents Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees THE ZOMBIES

Suffolk Theater presents THE ZOMBIES: Life Is A Merry-Go-Round Tour on Sunday, April 24 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $65 - $89, plus applicable fees; VIP Packages are available for $209. Tickets are available online at SuffolkTheater.com.

Iconic British psychedelic pop legends The Zombies are coming to Riverhead to celebrate their long-awaited Induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with a new album in the works and their 2022 "Life Is A Merry-Go-Round" Tour.

The band's live performances, described by Rolling Stone as "absolutely triumphant", take fans on a journey through time, from their early hits...their 1968 masterpiece Odessey & Oracle...post-Zombies solo favorites...right to today with brand-new material from their forthcoming album.

Never content to only look back, The Zombies spent the Pandemic touring-hiatus in the studio recording the follow-up to their 2015 Billboard-charting album, Still Got That Hunger. The title for their 2022 tour - "Life Is A Merry-Go-Round" - is a lyric from one of the new songs, but is also a fitting description of the dizzying effect the past 2 years have had on the world. The band is led by founding members, vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent; and the 21st-Century line-up features Steve Rodford on drums, renowned session guitarist Tom Toomey, and the newest member, Søren Koch, who joined the band following the untimely passing of their beloved bassist Jim Rodford (formerly of ARGENT and The Kinks) in early 2018.

The second U.K. band following the Beatles to score a #1 hit in America, The Zombies infiltrated the airwaves with the sophisticated melodies, breathy vocals, choral back-up harmonies and jazzy keyboard riffs of their 1960's hit singles "She's Not There" and "Tell Her No." Ironically, the group broke-up just prior to achieving their greatest success - the worldwide chart-topping single "Time of the Season," from their swan-song album Odessey & Oracle, ranked #100 in Rolling Stone's '500 Greatest Albums of All Time.'

To this day, generations of new bands have cited The Zombies' work as pop touchstones, and the band continues to be embraced by new generations of fans.

The explosive release of Still Got That Hunger proved that Zombies fever is stronger than ever, with premieres at Rolling Stone, Mojo, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian Speakeasy, and Spin, alongside special broadcast performances, including Later...With Jools Holland, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS Saturday Morning and AOL Sessions. Moreover, it marked an historical moment on the Billboard charts, as The Zombies' critically acclaimed album Odessey And Oracle re-entered the Billboard 100 forty-eight years later at the same time as Still Got That Hunger!

Opening for The Zombies will be multi-faceted singer-songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera. She weaves a blend of pop, folk, blues, Americana, and jazz influences into her piano-driven compositions. Her vocals are powerful and haunting in one instant, and light, whimsical, and sweet in the next as she moves seamlessly and effortlessly across genres.