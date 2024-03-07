Students From East Hanover, Morristown And Long Valley Take Top Honors In MPAC Art Contest

The winner's design will adorn the MPAC Program book cover later this spring, to be seen by thousands of patrons attending MPAC events.
Over fifty students from area schools participated in MPAC's 14th annual Program Cover Art Contest. The winner and runners-up were announced at a reception for the participants held in MPAC's Art Upstairs Gallery on Tuesday, March 5.
Grade 7, Age 12
East Hanover Middle School
Grade 6, Age 11
Long Valley Middle School
Grade 7, Age 12
Frelinghuysen Middle School
The winner's design will adorn the MPAC Program book cover later this spring, to be seen by thousands of patrons attending MPAC events.
Students were tasked to create a program book cover design based on the theme of “Imagine! Discover! Create!” All participants' artwork can be seen in the Art Upstairs Gallery through March 17.
Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.
Videos