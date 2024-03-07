Students From East Hanover, Morristown And Long Valley Take Top Honors In MPAC Art Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over fifty students from area schools participated in MPAC's 14th annual Program Cover Art Contest. The winner and runners-up were announced at a reception for the participants held in MPAC's Art Upstairs Gallery on Tuesday, March 5.

Winner: Sanvi Shah

Grade 7, Age 12

East Hanover Middle School

Runner-up: Melody Nagle

Grade 6, Age 11

Long Valley Middle School

Runner-up: Caitlyn Choi

Grade 7, Age 12

Frelinghuysen Middle School

The winner's design will adorn the MPAC Program book cover later this spring, to be seen by thousands of patrons attending MPAC events.

Students were tasked to create a program book cover design based on the theme of “Imagine! Discover! Create!” All participants' artwork can be seen in the Art Upstairs Gallery through March 17.

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.