Student Blog: Vacation With A Side Of Theater

A trip to the theater--oops, sorry, Italy.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company
Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure Photo 4 Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure

STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Student Blog: Vacation With A Side Of Theater

It wouldn’t be a family trip if I didn’t manage to sneak in a little theater along the way! My family and I traveled to Italy recently, exploring Venice, Florence, and Rome over the course of ten days. Rome especially is full of incredible history, and of course I zeroed in on all the music/theater history that I could find.

Our hotel was a few minutes walk from the ruins of the Theatre of Marcellus, an open-air theater built during the final years of the Roman Republic. It was the largest theater in ancient Rome, with a seating capacity of over 17 thousand. The largest theater on Broadway, the Gershwin, doesn’t even seat two thousand. 

Over the years, it’s been used for non-theater purposes, such as a fortress, a quarry, and currently, residential apartments on the upper floors. The surrounding location is also used as a venue for concerts, and the theater itself is available for outside viewing.

We also went to Pompeii, which has three theaters! There’s a Great Pompeii Theatre, a Small Pompeii Theatre (also called Odeion), and an Amphitheatre (pictured above). The Great Theatre was most commonly used for plays, such as tragedies and comedies. These are similar to the theater we love today, with dance and music. The Great Theatre was open-air, unlike the Small Theatre, which had a roof that helped with the acoustics for musical performances. This is probably the closest to a Broadway theater, with around 1000 seats. On the other hand, the Amphitheatre was mainly used for competitions and gladiator fights.

It was really cool to see all these ancient theaters, and all the history of Ancient Rome. We toured the Colosseum, which is technically a theater as well. It’s an elliptical amphitheater in the center of Rome, and it’s the largest standing amphitheater in the world. It was used for gladiator contests, animal hunts, and battle re-enactments. However, in the early medieval area, they stopped using it for entertainment. Now, visitors can just walk around and admire it from over 150 feet from the ground.

Searching for theaters definitely added a fun element to our vacation! If you’re a theater kid, Italy is the place to go.



RELATED STORIES

1
Student Blogs This Week - Audition Day Experiences, Study Break Tips, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Audition Day Experiences, Study Break Tips, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. Finding the joy in rejection, favorite theatre moments, a letter to college friends, New York Fashion Week, a love of Shakespeare, learning to say no, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

2
Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. Portraying Cinderella, an interview with a theatrical producer, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

3
Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. An actor turned Assistant Stage Manager, planning a student-run cabaret, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

4
Student Blogs This Week - Discovering a New Passion, Looking Ahead to Summer Theatre, and Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Discovering a New Passion, Looking Ahead to Summer Theatre, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. The joy of Avenue Q, a return to normalcy, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

From This Author - Student Blogger: Allie Beckerman

Allie is a New Jersey based author who is studying creative writing. Her debut novel, a YA rom-com titled THE GOSSIP GAMES, releases April 18, 2023. When not working on her next book, she can usually ... (read more about this author)

Student Blog: Broadway At HomeStudent Blog: Broadway At Home
Student Blog: The Theater TakeoverStudent Blog: The Theater Takeover
Student Blog: Broadway: Good For You, Bad For The BankStudent Blog: Broadway: Good For You, Bad For The Bank
Student Blog: Academic Integrity and AIStudent Blog: Academic Integrity and AI

Videos

Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE Company Celebrates Opening Night Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Celebrates Opening Night
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peerless
Princeton Summer Theater (7/20-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Edwards Twins: A Night of 1000 Stars
Surflight Theatre (8/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show
Surflight Theatre (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Matteson
NJ Rep (9/28-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You