Student Blog: Choosing Classes

One week until I head back to college, and I've got a new class on my schedule!

By: Aug. 15, 2023



Have you ever made a spontaneous decision to see a show? Maybe it’s Sunday evening and you’ve decided to book tickets to a Tuesday show on a whim (guilty), or you’re in the city so you might as well see if you can grab a ticket for a show later that night (also guilty). 

It’s not exactly seeing a show, but with one week to go until I return to college, I’ve spontaneously decided to register for a fifth class for fall semester, which is also the first theater class that I’ll be taking! As a rising sophomore, the first Theater Arts credit on my transcript will be “The Business Of Show Business”. I’ll get a look at the behind-the-scenes of producing a show, what it takes to put a show on a stage, and everything in between. 

This is something I’ve become increasingly interested in, so I’m very excited for this weekly class. I’ve spent time at the theater when rehearsing for INTO THE WOODS and our spring cabaret, and of course seeing the amazing department shows, but this will be the first time I enter to take a class. Hopefully not the last, because the entire course catalog sounds amazing and I wish I could take every single class offered. 

As an English and Creative Writing major, the majority of my schedule is filled with classes that count towards those majors. It’ll be nice to take a class merely because I’m interested in the topic, something which can often be overlooked while choosing college courses. Unfortunately, with lots of requirements, it’s difficult to enjoy every single class that you take. That’s why it’s important to sign up for the classes that jump out at you, the ones that make you smile and think, wow, this sounds like a great class. Make sure to add some enjoyment to your day, whether that’s taking a trip to the theater, having a great class, or putting your earbuds in and listening to your favorite musical theater playlist as you walk around campus.




