State Theatre New Jersey to Present BRIT FLOYD - 50 YEARS OF DARK SIDE in August

State Theatre New Jersey will present Brit Floyd – 50 Years of Dark Side on Thursday, August 17 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$179.

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2023 to perform a brand-new production celebrating 50 years of the ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. The show will feature classic tracks from the album such as “Time,” “Money,” “Us and Them,” and “The Great Gig in the Sky.”

The two and a half hours plus set list will also include other highlights from Pink Floyd's magnificent catalogue of albums, including tracks from The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, Medal, and much more.

Taking to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks will be the band of musicians that audiences have become familiar with worldwide over the years, featuring long time guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, who has played over 2500 Pink Floyd music related concerts throughout his career.

The band will also feature Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo, Eva Avila, and all the other expert musicians that have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the course of the last decade.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall, the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and Radio City Music Hall.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning light show, iconic circular screen, lasers, inflatables, and theatrics.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.