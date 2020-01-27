State Theatre New Jersey Presents Siberian State Symphony Orchestra

State Theatre New Jersey presents the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra (SSSO) led by Music Director and Chief Conductor Vladimir Lande with violin soloist Pavel Milyukov on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8pm. Program includes Rimsky-Korsakov's Overture for the Opera Tsar's Bride and Symphonic Suite Scheherazade; Shostakovich, Violin Concerto No. 1 with violin soloist Pavel Milyukov. Tickets range from $17.50-$70.

Led by Music Director and Chief Conductor Vladimir Lande, the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra embarks on an 8-week U.S. tour with a special stop in New Brunswick. The program will include of one of the most paramount works of its kind-Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto-performed by International Tchaikovsky Competition prize-winning violinist, Pavel Milyukov. The program continues with another master of symphonic storytelling: Rimsky-Korsavkov. The program features Rimsky-Korsavkov's overture to his dramatic opera, The Tsar's Bride, and his spectacular Scheherazade, a wondrous symphonic portrait of the fairy tale collection Arabian Nights.

For more information visit STNJ.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You