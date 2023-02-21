State Theatre New Jersey Presents CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Next Month

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Champions of Magic on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm. The Champions of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that must be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage, and a finale beyond explanation. Tickets range from $29-$99.

Champions of Magic, otherwise known as "The Avengers of Magic" have sold out shows across the globe and have been featured on every major U.S. TV network. Members of the group include Hollie England, Alex McAleer, Fernando Velasco, Richard Young, and Sam Strange.

Young and Strange met when they were just 8 years old, both big fans of magic. Spending their teenage years trying-and failing-to make Las Vegas-style illusions with cardboard and tape, they were forced to create original illusions and magic tricks, ultimately creating one of the most unique illusion acts in the world. In 2010, the duo put on their first live show at The Thames Players Theatre in Oxfordshire, later going on to perform at the Edinburg Festival Fringe for four years.

Young and Strange also create online video content of original works. One of their videos went viral for video-bombing the background of Sky News broadcast outside the Houses of Parliament, which garnered the attention of multiple publications such as Rolling Stone, Time Magazine, MTV, and more.

The Champions of Magic opened in the UK in October of 2013 at Reading Hexagon Theatre and has since completed six UK tours. With their mission only just having begun, the group continues to tour by popular demand, bringing magic to audiences everywhere.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.