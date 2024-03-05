St. Anne Stages to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The SpongeBob Musical is heading to St. Anne Stages this March. The Tony-nominated musical, based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon, tells the story of SpongeBob SquarePants and his best friends, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks. When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world! Children and adults alike will delight in this hilarious and original show, featuring classic characters like Mr. Krabs, Squidward Tentacles, and Patchy the Pirate, alongside music by Cyndi Lauper, Steven Tyler, Sara Barielles, and David Bowie.

Performances run March 15, 16, 22 and 23rd at 7:30pm, and March 17 and 24th at 3:00pm, at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation (10-10 20th Street, Fair Lawn, NJ). To purchase tickets, click here (https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/80547).

The cast includes Luke Ostrow (SpongeBob SquarePants), Derek van Rouendal (Patrick Star), Victoria Newman (Sandy Cheeks), Jeanine Conrad (Squidward Q. Tentacles), Jon Bell (Eugene Krabs), Michael Sangregorio (Sheldon Plankton), Jessica Walsh (Perch Perkins), Bridget Maresca (Pearl Krabs), Carissa Greene, Diane Amato, and Elizabeth Newman (Electric Skates & Sardine Corps Soloists), Sydney Ketschke (Karen the Computer), Breanna Bell (The Mayor), Curtis Gaines III (Larry the Lobster), Thomas Barca (Old Man Jenkins & Sardine Corps Soloist), and Alex Papasavas (Patchy the Pirate & Sardine Corps Soloist). The adult ensemble includes Lisa Ciavarella, Pat Fopma, Jillian Levy, and Sarah Sangregorio; the teen ensemble includes Chris Bailey, Kassandra Bailey, Keila Chomba, Victor Cielepak, Jadyn Gaudelli, Tommy Lardiere, and Anna Tompetrini; the kids ensemble includes Natalie Burnett, Gabriella Cannarozzi, Isabella Cannarozzi, Ivy Conrad, Emilia DiVincent, Gianni DiVincent, Lucia DiVincent, Andy Girgenti, Madeline Girgenti, Jake Barry Krhin, Andrew McConnell, Hannah McConnell, Joaquin Menzies, Declan Murphy, Kennedy Murphy, Stella Nuckley, Emma Rose Otten, Theo Papageorge, Jocelyn Roveccio, Charlotte Walsh, Jackie Walsh, and Acadia Zurburg.

Produced by Cynthia Boseski, the production is directed by Christine Knitel and choreographed by Dawn Greene, with music direction by Eric Knitel. The St. Anne Stages creative team also includes Bill Otten (Technical Director), Cathy Otten (Stage Manager & Lighting Design), Ivana Ragusa (Costume Designer), Samantha Spinato (Costume Assistant), Carissa Greene & Diane Amato (Assistant Choreographers), Tony Amato & Kayleigh Koval (Assistant Stage Managers), Derek van Rouendal (Social Media Director & Production Assistant), and Paola Joosten (Volunteer Coordinator).

Founded in 1996, St. Anne Stages is a unique and multi-generational community theater group located in Fair Lawn, NJ. With a mission to foster community and creativity, St. Anne Stages recent productions include Seussical, All Shook Up, and Smokey Joe's Cafe, in addition to the UNITE benefit events to support community members in need. Their work has been honored with Perry nominations and awards, winning in 2011 and 2013 for Outstanding Production of an Original Musical - "Bill & Ted Save Broadway!" and "Jersey Sings." Go to www.stannestages.com to learn more.