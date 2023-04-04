Spring Staged Reading Series Comes to The Black Box

From April 13th through April 30th, The Black Box presents an eclectic series of new and under-produced plays, many at the start of the "incubation" process! These dynamic staged readings will be on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays - all starting at 8:00PM! The location is the new Black Box loft space, located at 8 East Palisade Avenue, 2nd Floor, between Van Brunt and Dean Streets.

Artistic collaborators throughout the series include: David Auburn, Eric Bogosian,

Kevin Corrigan, Daniel Dorr, Gregg Edelman, Danielle Ferland. Michael Gardiner, Ken Levine, Hope Lauren, Danielle MacMath, Chris Marzulla, Katie North, Matt Okin, Steve Sarao, Ilana Schimmel, Tim Venable, Laurence Wallace, Daniel Yaiullo, and more.

The schedule of performances is as follows:

Ken Levine's What Is Murder?

Directed by Danielle Ferland

Thursday April 13 and Friday April 14

Tim Venable's Adolescent Salvation

Saturday April 15

Tin Venable's Baby Foot

Sunday April 16

Eric Bogosian's Skunkweed

Directed by Matt Okin

Thursday April 20* and Friday April 21

*Feat. Kevin Corrigan

David Auburn's The Columnist

Directed by Gregg Edelman

Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23

Additional titles are soon-to-be-announced for Thursday, April 27; Friday, April 28; Saturday, April 29; and Sunday, April 30.

Additionally, at 6PM on Sunday, April 30, please join us at The Black Box for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new loft space, sponsored by the Northern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and Englewood Mayor Michael Wildes.

Tickets are $20 general admission with limited seating. For any schedule and guest appearance updates or adjustments, please visit Click Here.