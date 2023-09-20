Speranza Theatre Company presents A Chain Around the World and The Nellie Bly Book Club. A Chain Around the World was written by playwright, Jennie Contuzzi. Performances will run Sept. 16th - 17th at The Apple Tree House, 298 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306, with additional performances in Jersey City and Hudson County parks throughout September and October.

The Nellie Bly Book Club will feature book club events for children and adults happening on Sept. 13th (adults) and Sept. 17th (kids). All events are FREE and open to the public, reservations required.

Travel around the world with Nellie Bly as she races to beat the record set by the fictional Phileas Fogg in Jules Verne's "Around the World in 80 Days!" On November 14, 1889, The World's convention- defying reporter set sail from Hoboken NJ on a daring adventure that awed the nation and changed her life forever.

Reserve your FREE tickets at https://www.speranzatheatre.com/

A Chain Around The World is a family-friendly play which will be performed outdoors in Hudson County parks. This historical play is recommended for ages 6-adult and has a runtime of approximately 35 minutes.

Written by Jennie Contuzzi, Directed by Mikaela Kafka, Stage Managed by Maxinne Spann, Costumes/Props by Marci Elyn Schein, Sound Engineering by Nicholas Von Hagel, and Produced by Heather Wahl. Cast includes: Rachel Brudner, Samantha Resnick, Kimberly Bollard, Joelle Zazz, Patrick O'Konis, and Trey Radu-Blackburn.

Performance Dates:

Fri 9/22/2023 @ 6:00 PM at Berry Lane Park, Jersey City

Sat 9/23/2023 @ 6:00 PM at Van Vorst Park, Jersey City

Sat 9/23/2023 @ 6:00 PM at West Hudson Park, Kearny/Harrison

Sun 9/24/2023 @ 1:00 PM at Canco Park, Jersey City (with kids book club)

Sun 9/24/2023 @ 1:00 PM at Lincoln Park, Jersey City (with adults book club)

Fri 9/29/2023 @ 6:00 PM at Stephen R. Gregg Park, Bayonne

Sat 9/30/2023 @ 1:00 PM at Columbus Park, Hoboken

This program is made possible by support from The Jersey City Arts Trust Grant, The Museum of Jersey City History, and a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a division of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive & the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners.

Speranza Theatre Company is thrilled to announce our first book club! We will have two sessions - one for adults and one for children - which are both free and open to the public. We have limited courtesy copies of each book for families in need.

Adult Book Club

Book: Around the World in 72 Days by Nellie Bly

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Location: Lincoln Park (Gallo Room), Jersey City

Time: 2pm-3pm

*Note: This book club session will take place after the 1pm performance at Lincoln Park

PLEASE RSVP BY 9/29

Children's Book Club

Book: Who Was Nellie Bly? by Margaret Gurevich

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Location: Canco Park, Jersey City

Time: 2pm-3pm

*Note: This book club session will take place after the 1pm performance at Canco Park.

PLEASE RSVP BY 9/22

If you would like more information, check out our website at https://www.speranzatheatre.com or contact us at speranzatheatre@gmail.com.

About Speranza Theatre Company

Speranza Theatre Company, a member of The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, is a non-profit women's theatre company focusing on the presentation of plays to live audiences. Founded to provide an opportunity for artists, particularly females, to share their voices through entertaining and challenging theatre, Speranza continues to meet this mission by presenting competitively priced professional theatrical performances, free readings of new works, and educational programming. Donations are welcome and can be made

here: https://www.speranzatheatrecompany.com/give

This program is made possible by support from The Jersey City Arts Trust Grant, The Museum of Jersey City History, and a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a division of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive & the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners.