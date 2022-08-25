Special Offer: Roxey Ballet Invites You...

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 25, 2022  

The Roxey Ballet Company, Inc is hosting the first annual River Dance Festival, August 26, 27, 28 at the Music Mountain Theater in Lambertville, NJ. Choreographers from across the nation will appear including Anna Paterson Dance Company, SynthesisDANCE, Ariel Rivka Dance, Chapman Dance (Houston), CityDanceNY, T.MAJ Dance Company, Project SK+A, Rogue Wave, ReFrame Dance Theater, Q Dynamics Dance Company, the Mill Ballet School Trainees, and Roxey Ballet.

This weekend of diverse dance will feature all styles from modern, ballet, tap and traditional Indian dance to highlight the plethora of talented choreographers across New Jersey and beyond. Each day will feature a different selection of choreographic works.

River Dance Festival Performances occur Friday, August 26 at 7pm, Saturday, August 27 at 4pm, and Sunday, August 28 at 1pm at the Music Mountain Theatre, 1483 NJ-179, Lambertville, NJ 08530. All seats $25.00 In person and virtual tickets may be purchased at: https://www.roxeyballet.org/riverdancefestival

