Special Events and Treats Revealed For the Run Of GONE MISSING At Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage will present the New Jersey premiere of Gone Missing, a musical about losing stuff, with book by Steve Cosson and Music and Lyrics by Michael Friedman, from February 22 through March 3. During the run of the production, there will be a lobby art exhibit, a special talkback guest, and a Ladies' Night out reception, in addition to other special events.

Gwen Charles, who will be exhibiting in the Oakes Center lobby during the run of Gone Missing, is a visual artist who takes inspiration from everyday objects, dreams, and historical references, merging elements of reality and magical realism for her photographs and installations. She completed her MFA internationally with Transart Institute, in Berlin, Germany and her undergraduate studies at Parsons School of Design & The New School for Public Engagement. The exhibit will be open an hour before and after each performance, and by appointment.

There will be talkbacks with the creative team after both Sunday matinees, February 25 and March 3. On February 25, the team will be joined by Alison Weller, one of the original cast members of the New York production of Gone Missing. Alison will speak about the genesis of the project, and how it was assembled from the interviews the cast held with New Yorkers after 9/11. Raised in Madison NJ, and now based in NY and MA, Alison is an actor, writer, and producer, and has been an Associate Artist with the Obie Award-winning Civilians since 2002. She was an original interviewer/collaborator on Gone Missing, as well as This Beautiful City, an investigation based on interviews with Evangelical Christians in Colorado Springs. Alison has worked on and off Broadway and in regional theatres around the country, with longstanding relationships at the Shakespeare Theatre of NJ and Cape Rep Theatre in Brewster, MA.

Before the Thursday, February 29th performance, Vivid Stage will host a Ladies' Night Out reception in the lobby at 6:30. This popular event features dinner and beverages, vendors and networking. Because it frequently sells out, advance purchase is recommended.

Other special dates: Thursday, February 22, is a preview performance; all tickets are $28. Sunday, February 25, is Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $28.

Gone Missing will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from February 22 through March 3. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets range from $25 to $42, with special rates for subscribers and groups. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to our website. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Assisted listening devices are available at all performances. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.