Sinatra Scholars Talk Frank at Spring Event in Avon-By-The-Sea in May

A swingin’ seaside event, Spring Is Here: Celebrating the Music of Frank Sinatra, will be held indoors on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Avon Municipal Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ, beginning promptly at Noon.

Attendees will enjoy a picturesque view of the marina while three marvelous guest speakers share their professional insights about the exceptionally gifted musical icon, Frank Sinatra, respectfully known as “The Voice”.

Distinguished Sinatra Scholars Charles L. “Chuck” Granata and Dana Polan will begin their chat with an enlightening lecture about Mr. Sinatra, his music and career. Special guest speaker Brian Mark will follow and extend the discussion. A delightful musical interlude by vocalist Zack Alexander Will Close the program.

Chuck Granata is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. He is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is also the producer of Nancy Sinatra’s weekly radio program “Nancy for Frank” on Sirius-XM radio.

Dana Polan, a Martin Scorsese Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University, has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including, among others, Dreams of Flight, The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, and The Lego Movie. He is the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies.

Brian Mark, Executive Producer of The Sounds of Sinatra, has spent the last 30 years producing alongside his father, the legendary broadcaster, Sid Mark. Sadly, Sid passed away two years ago. But both have shared an extraordinary number of experiences with radio personalities and entertainment luminaries such as Frank Sinatra Jr., Nancy Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, and more. "Working with my father has been the best years of my life and I look forward to continuing the tradition of Sid Mark & Frank Sinatra." said Brian Mark.

Jazz Vocalist and sensational crooner, Zack Alexander, will add his splendid talent to the celebratory event, performing a medley of spring tunes and favorite melodies from his vast Sinatra songbook.

During the program a few surprises will be given away. One lucky attendee may win a limited edition CD sampler issued by the Sinatra Estate, containing 10 highlighted tracks from the Sinatra London boxed set. This CD is being donated by Host/Producer Mark Sudock of THE SINATRA SONGBOOK, Metromedia Radio. He is also an Advisory Board Member of The Rat Pack Music Alliance. Many thanks to Mr. Sudock for his generosity.



Another thoughtful giveaway gift is courtesy of Darren Grubb, co-author of the highly entertaining Tom Dreesen book, Still Standing: My Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage, and Sinatra. A special thank you to Darren and Tom for their kind donation. Darren Grubb is also an Advisory Board Member of The Rat Pack Music Alliance.

Presenter of the event, Karen Morris, is an independent producer and founder of Sand Castle Communications LLC and The Rat Pack Music Alliance. Since 2018 she has been producing a variety of inspiring events to honor the memory and music of Frank Sinatra.

Tickets are on sale now. A code number is needed to enter the ticket site. For reservations and the ticket code, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com