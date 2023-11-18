Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM Next Month

This production will run December 6 through 31.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month Photo 3 Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month
Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY Photo 4 Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY

Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM Next Month

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will conclude their 61st season with a slightly altered version of Shakespeare's most popular comedy A Midwinter Night's Dream. “Re-seasoned” by Bonnie J. Monte and Joseph Discher, with direction by Brian B. Crowe, this production is rife with magical winter wonderment and fun for the whole family. This holiday season do not miss being transported into the dazzling and frosty world of Shakespeare's hilarious romantic comedy that is sure to warm the coldest hearts. This production will run December 6 through 31. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting the link below.

The large cast features an exciting mix of STNJ “regulars” as well as a number of talented artists making their Shakespeare Theatre debuts.

The Cast:

Joining the company for the first time is recent Carnegie Mellon graduate Emily S. Chang as Hermia and Snowpea. Ms. Chang's recent credits include work with Texas Shakespeare Festival, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

Last seen at STNJ in the title role in Shakespeare's Henry VIII, David Foubert returns to take on the hilarious role of Nick Bottom. In his tenth season with the company, Mr. Foubert has appeared in ten productions at STNJ.  

For the second time this season, Christian Frost makes an appearance on the Main Stage as Demetrius and Frostbite.  Recently seen as the young solider Eric in And a Nightingale Sang…, Mr. Frost has been an STNJ company member since 2019.

Isaac Hickox-Young, last seen in the season's opening production of The Rose Tattoo, is back to finish out the season as Lysander and Blizzard. This is Mr. Hickox-Young's sixth season with STNJ, and has been seen in nearly 20 productions since he first joined the company in 2018.

In the roles of Hippolyta and the Fairy Queen Titania is Jessica Ires Morris. Ms. Morris has been with the company for seven seasons and was seen in these same roles during her time with the Shakespeare LIVE! touring company. Over the years she has worked with The Actor's Theatre of Louisville, the Hippodrome State Theater of Florida, and The Texas Repertory Theater among others.

Fiona Robberson returns for her sixth season with STNJ as Helena and Holly after having last been seen as Hero in last season's Outdoor Stage production of Much Ado About Nothing. 

New to STNJ's stage is René Thornton, Jr. who will be taking on the roles of Theseus and the Fairy King Oberon. Mr. Thornton Jr. has performed professionally in all of the plays in Shakespeare's Folio and has worked with The Utah Shakespeare Festival, Orlando Shakespeare Festival, and the American Shakespeare Center among many others.

A favorite of STNJ patrons, Billie Wyatt is back as Philostrate and Puck. Last seen as Rosa Delle Rose in The Rose Tattoo earlier this season, Ms. Wyatt is one of the company's most versatile, young leading ladies, and has been with the company since 2019.

Rounding out the cast's pivotal roles are Jeffrey Marc Alkins as Peter Quince and Flake; Darin F. Earl II as Starveling and Sugarplum; James Egbert as Tom Snout and Snowball; Keith Hale as Francis Flute and Mistletoe; and long-time STNJ veteran Eric Hoffmann as Egeus and Snug.

The Director:

Brian B. Crowe is currently one of STNJ's resident directors and the Director of Education. In January of 2024, he will assume the role of Artistic Director, succeeding Bonnie J. Monte. He has been with the company for 27 seasons, and has directed 21 productions for STNJ, as well as overseeing the Theatre's prestigious touring company, Shakespeare LIVE! for many years.

The Creative Team:

A Midwinter Night's Dream features the work of set designer Brian Ruggaber, costume designer Yao Chen, Lighting Designer Andrew Hungerford, and Sound Designer Drew Sensue-Weinstein. Robert Long is the Music Coach. Josiane Lemieux Jones is the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets:

Single tickets for A Midwinter Night's Dream begin at $34 for preview performances and $55 for regular performances. Prices range from $34 to $65. The Theatre offers various cost-saving opportunities, including $15 student rush tickets, which are available 30 minutes prior to each performance with a valid student ID, and a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-served basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts, and a 10% discount for members of PBS/Thirteen and AAA. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org. TDF tickets are also available for most performances.

Audience Enrichment & Accessible Performances:

For the same price as a regular ticket, the Symposium Series performances offer a post-show discussion with the cast and artistic staff. For A Midwinter Night's Dream, Symposium performances will be held on Tuesday, December 12th at 7:30 PM, Saturday, December 16th at 2:00 PM, and Saturday, December 23rd at 2:00 PM.

Know-the-Show pre-show talks are offered free of cost with the purchase of a performance ticket. Prior to the Thursday, December 14th performance, at 7:00 PM. Director, Brian B. Crowe will  conduct a pre-show talk and Q&A for interested patrons. The performance that night follows at 8:00 PM.

The Shakespeare Theatre also offers Closed-Caption performances and Audio-Described performances throughout the season. The captioned performance for A Midwinter Night's Dream will be on Thursday, December 14th at 8:00 PM. The Audio-Described performance will be on Thursday, December 21st at 8:00 PM. For more information, please contact the Box Office.

 

General Information

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: Bonnie J. Monte

 

MAIN STAGE: 

F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre

36 Madison Avenue (at Lancaster Road), Madison, NJ

 

A Midwinter Night's Dream

By William Shakespeare

“Re-seasoned” by Bonnie J. Monte and Joseph Discher

Directed by Brian B. Crowe

 

Dates: December 6 - 31, 2023; a full performance calendar can be found on the STNJ website. 

TICKETS AND INFORMATION: Call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit the link below.

The acclaimed Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is an independent, professional theatre company whose Main Stage is located on the Drew University campus. One of the leading classic theatres in the nation, it is New Jersey's largest professional theatre company dedicated solely to Shakespeare's canon and other world classics. Through its distinguished productions and education programs, the company strives to illuminate the universal and lasting relevance of the classics for a diverse and contemporary audience.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional major support is received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, MacMillan Family Foundation, The Edward T. Cone Foundation, CTW Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Shakespeare in American Communities: National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, The Samuel H. Scripps Foundation, E.J. Grassmann Trust, Hyde and Watson Foundation, New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund at the Princeton Area Community Foundation, Union Foundation, The Merrill G. and Emita E. Hastings Foundation, Turrell Fund, The Jack K. Ayre & Frank Ayre Lee Theatre Foundation, The John R. Eckel Jr. Foundation, and the Howard Gilman Foundation, as well as contributions from numerous other foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects New Board Members Photo
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects New Board Members

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently elected two new members to its board of Trustees at the Art Center’s most recent annual meeting, held on November 13, 2023.

2
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to State Theatre New Jersey Next Month Photo
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to State Theatre New Jersey Next Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30pm. Find out more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
New Jersey Youth Symphony to Present Family-Friendly ALL THAT JAZZ! Holiday Concert in Dec Photo
New Jersey Youth Symphony to Present Family-Friendly ALL THAT JAZZ! Holiday Concert in December

Join the New Jersey Youth Symphony for a family-friendly holiday concert featuring jazz renditions of classic favorites and Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite. Don't miss this enchanting music-filled journey on December 10th.

4
THE POLAR EXPRESS Comes to Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Next Month Photo
THE POLAR EXPRESS Comes to Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Next Month

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents Gabriel Chajnik’s The Polar Express, based on Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved children’s book from 1985, at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park from December 1 through 10.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
NUNSENSE - a Musical Comedy - Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin in New Jersey NUNSENSE - a Musical Comedy - Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin
Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College (4/19-5/05)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in New Jersey Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Mayo Center for the Performing Arts [Community Theatre] (1/26-1/27)
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Ride the Cyclone in New Jersey Ride the Cyclone
StageWorks at Studio 237 (1/05-1/14)
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
A Christmas Carol in New Jersey A Christmas Carol
Music Mountain Theatre (11/24-12/10)
A Thousand Maids in New Jersey A Thousand Maids
Two River Theater (4/06-4/28)
A New London Christmas Carol in New Jersey A New London Christmas Carol
Gateway Playhouse (12/07-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You