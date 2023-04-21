SWINGING WITH THE RAT PACK And THE JERSEY FOUR And JOHNNY MAESTRO'S 16 CANDLES! Come To The Sieminski Theater This June

Two spectacular tribute concerts that will transport audiences to the golden era of American Rock and Roll and swing music will be featured in June at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, located on the campus of Fellowship Village.

The first show, Swinging with the Rat Pack on June 1 at 7:30 PM, is a musical celebration that re-creates the magic of The Rat Pack, featuring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.

The second show The Jersey Four and Johnny's Maestro's 16 Candles, on June 10 at 2:30 PM and 7:30PM, pays homage to two American Rock and Roll icons, The Four Seasons and Johnny Maestro. The shows are presented and produced by Gene DiNapoli.

Swinging with the Rat Pack is a fun-filled musical celebration that re-creates the magic of The Rat Pack and the incredible talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. This show is as close as you can get to hanging out in the front row of the Copa! Timeless classics come to life- like "Luck be a Lady", "The Lady is a Tramp", "Candy Man" and "That's Amore"- in between spontaneous, interactive ad-libbing that mirrors the iconic original group's performances. Along with a whole lotta ring-a-ding-ding!

The show captures the look, sound, irresistible charm, and chemistry of the one and only "Rat Pack"- Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.! When this trio hit the stage, it was always a "swinging affair"! They were enormously talented entertainers and were the coolest cats to ever play in Las Vegas...or anywhere for that matter! Just like the original Rat Pack, the show is completely spontaneous and full of ad-libs...making it a must-see.

With an incredible cast of the best performers in the business, Swinging with the Rat Pack has been hailed as the next best thing to seeing the original Rat Pack Live!

On June 10th at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM, The Jersey Four and Johnny Maestro's 16 Candles will take audiences on a musical journey through the life and music of these legends whose music has stood the test of time!

The Jersey Four celebrates the most successful 1960s rock and roll group of our time - "those four guys from Jersey" - The Four Seasons! With Frankie Valli as their frontman, the American group is one of the best-selling bands of all time and later inspired the huge hit musical Jersey Boys. The Jersey Four is a spectacular tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, performing the mass collection of songs - "Sherry", "Big Girls Don't Cry", "Walk Like a Man", "Stay", "Rag Doll", "Let's Hang On", "Beggin", and their biggest hit "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)".

Johnny Maestro's 16 Candles featuring Joel Katz pays homage to an American Rock & Roll Icon. This talented group of musicians performs songs from Johnny Maestro's beginnings with The Crests through his solo career and then fronting The Brooklyn Bridge. Johnny Maestro's 16 Candles takes audiences on a journey of the iconic sound of Johnny Maestro's performing the legendary hits and deep cuts that no other groups perform. 16 Candles will perform your favorites - "My Juanita"/"Sweetest One", "16 Candles", "Six Nights A Week", "Step by Step", "The Angels Listened In", and "Trouble in Paradise", "The Great Physician"/"Say It Isn't So" and the iconic song "Worst That Could Happen". Maestro's hits are legendary and are played across the world on radio stations today.

Tickets are available online at sieminskitheater.org or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets for both shows range from $35.00 to $55.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.