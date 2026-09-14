SWINGIN' MERRY SUNDAY to Ring in Holidays at Avon-By-The-Sea

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Swingin' Merry Sunday will ring in the holidays at Avon-by-the-Sea. This holiday program, presented by Karen Morris, independent producer/founder of The Swingin' Music Alliance (formerly The Rat Pack Music Alliance), will takeplace on Sunday, December 13th at Noon, indoors with a seaside view, at the Avon Municipal Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey, 07717.

The Swingin' Holiday Event, hosted by Brian Mark, executive producer of The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark radio program, features a variety of songs and surprises!

Joining the festivities will be special guest speaker and highly respected music historian, author, and broadcaster, Charles L. “Chuck” Granata, adding his fascinating insights as always. Continuing the holiday spirit, sensational vocalist Zack Alexander will perform a medley of favorite warm-hearted Christmas tunes.

In addition to the festive theme, an extensive memorabilia display of musical items, a flashback from the Rat Pack era, is being presented by a long-time collector. A treat for all to enjoy.

Upcoming on Sunday, June 6, 2027, is another swingin' project, presented by Karen Morris. A concert Tribute to Jimmy Van Heusen and Henry Mancini, featuring the Swingadelic Big Band with Zack Alexander and hosted by Brian Mark, along with guest speaker Chuck Granata.

Tickets are on sale now for the Swingin' Holiday Event on December 13th. There are only 50 seats available.

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