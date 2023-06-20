SPRING AWAKENING Opens At Music Mountain Theatre This Month

"Spring Awakening" comes to Music Mountain Theatre this Friday for 8 performances only from June 23 to July 9!

An angsty rock musical adaptation of the seminal play about the trials and tribulations of growing up, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards, including the Tonys for Best Musical, Book, and Score. The production also garnered four Drama Desk Awards, while its original cast album received a Grammy Award.

Performances of Spring Awakening will be presented on June 23 at 8 PM, June 24 at 3 PM and 8 PM, and June 25 at 3 PM, with additional matinees on July 1, 2, 8, and 9 at 3 PM.The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.

The 23-person cast is led by Hudson Orfe as Melchior, Sierra Safran as Wendla, Evan Vistoso as Moritz, Amy Rose Johnson as Ilse, Jessica Dowling as Anna, James LeGette as Georg, Janna Collins as Martha, Alex Klein as Otto, Kristen Dowling as Thea, Soren Madsen as Hanschen with David LaRaus as Ernst. Music Mountain Theatre happily welcomes guest director, Jessica Bostock, who, along with directing and choreographing over 60 full-length theatrical productions, is also a professor of theatre and dance at Bryn Athyn College and Rider University.

Come see us at Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville, NJ for Spring Awakening from June 23 - July 9! Tickets are $32 for adults and $30 for students/seniors/military and can be purchased by visiting Click Here, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337. It's never too late to subscribe and save with a subscription package for the 2023 season! Subscriptions are valid through December 2023. Group discounts available as well

Music Mountain Theatre also offers children's theatre productions. Moana, Jr runs through Saturday June 24 at 11am and 1 pm. Cinderella opens on June 30th In addition to the mainstage productions, special events are included throughout the season. Up next: Hedwig and the Angry Inch will be presented at 8 PM on June 30, July 1, 7, and 8. Further details are available on the theatre's website.. Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.