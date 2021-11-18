SOPAC's December 1 Laughs In The Loft Lineup Announced

Catch a comedy show with your friends! SOPAC is back with another installment of Laughs in the Loft, a monthly stand-up comedy series. Hosted by Joe Larson, each show features several comedians. The next performance is Wednesday, December 1 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $20.

The lineup includes:

Ophira Eisenberg is the host of NPR's Ask Me Another. She's participated in the Montreal Comedy Festival and has appeared on Comedy Central, HBO and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

Harry Terjanian, a New Jersey-bred comic, has been a part of the Chicago Just For Laughs Festival, the Great American Comedy Fest and was the winner of the Andy Kaufman Award.

Linette Palladino, another Garden State native, recently beat out hundreds of comics to make it to the final four of the HBO Latino Stand-up Competition.

Rich Aronovitch is the Tasmanian devil of comedy. His rapid style leaves rooms laughing so hard that no one can pinpoint what happened, they just know they loved it. Rich has been seen on WE network, the Playboy Channel, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and heard all over Sirius XM radio.