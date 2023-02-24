SISTER ACT Comes to the Weehawken High School Stage In March

Weehawken High School Theater will produce Sister Act, a feel-good comedy smash based on the hit film! Performances are March 10th and 11th at 7pm followed by a Sensory Friendly performance on March 12th at 1pm. All performances are in the Weehawken High School Auditorium, 53 Liberty Place, Weehawken, NJ.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier (Rina Zeller) witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place cops are sure she won't be found-a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and an uptight Mother Superior (Luna Orozco). Using her fabulous disco-ness and killer voice to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church, but in doing so blows her cover. Soon it's nun-on-the-run time, but she finds salvation in the heavenly power of her newly found sisterhood. Based on the mega-hit feature film, Sister Act features an original Alan Menken/Glenn Slater score with a vast inspiration of musical styles from Motown, soul and funk to great big disco anthems and Barry White-inspired musical comedy.

Filling out the remainder of the cast is: Nathan Gotham (Eddie Souther), Rose Zamora (Sister Mary Roberts), Anya Novichenok (Sister Mary Patrick), Toni Farinola (Sister Mary Lazarus), Isabella Ferro (Sister May Martin-of-Tours), Camila Caballero (Sister Mary Theresa), Gianni Caceres (Curtis Jackson), Yiannis Iordamlis (Joey), Javier Cosme (Pablo), Dylan Pomeranc (TJ), and Eddie Fox (Monsignor O'Hara). Ila Mendez, Love Rivera, Marissa Berkowitz, Norah Mayers, Fern Carson, Paulina Liriano, Dayanara Penafiel, and Isabella Rosario serve as the Nuns. Ademir Hechavarria, Xander Oautu, and Tristin Cole fill out the cast.

The production is Directed and Choreographed by Weehawken High School Theater teacher Bernard J. Solomon. Musical Direction is by Tristan Shafran with Vocal Direction by Sophie Huiskens. Lighting Design is by Jonah Schnell with Scenic Design by Isabella Maningo.The Associate Director is Lina Biancamano and the Assistant Director is Katherine Neri. David Novis is the Production Manager with JuanJose Liberato as the Production Stage Manager.

The Production is sponsored by Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner, Weehawken Town Council and The Weehawken Board of Education.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at weehawkenhs.booktix.com for performances on March 10th & 11th. Tickets are free to the Sensory Friendly performance on March 12th however, all audience members must have a ticket. Tickets can be acquired using the ticket link with code SASS.

Weehawken High School Theater is a preparatory training conservatory within Weehawken High School providing instruction in all aspects of the dramatic arts. The Department is dedicated to nurturing Weehawken students' creative expression in a diverse and accepting educational environment. Through the department's curriculum and creative theatrical programing, WHS Theater strives to foster a deeper understanding of the human condition, harvesting empathy and emotional intelligence.