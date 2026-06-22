SHE LOVES ME to Make Debut as Misfits Theatre Co.'s First Book Musical

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Misfits Theatre Co. is presenting its inaugural book musical production, She Loves Me, to be presented at Matawan Regional High School on July 10, 11, and 12, 2026.

She Loves Me, with a book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, is a warm and witty romantic musical comedy based on a play by Miklós László. Set in a charming 1930s European parfumerie, the story follows feuding shop clerks Amalia Balash and Georg Nowack, who are unaware that they have fallen in love as anonymous pen pals. As their correspondence blossoms, the pair continue to clash in person, creating a delightful comedy of misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and unexpected romance. Featuring a lush score, memorable characters, and timeless themes of love and connection, She Loves Me remains one of the most beloved and enduring musicals in the American theater repertoire.

Originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, She Loves Me was originally produced on Broadway by Harold Prince in association with Lawrence N. Kasha and Philip C. McKenna. Original orchestrations were by Don Walker.

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Angela Ronan, Misfits Theatre Co. is a non-profit community theater bringing together talented performers throughout Monmouth County. The organization is committed to providing a creative outlet for adults ages 18 and older throughout the community and welcomes individuals of all experience levels-whether on stage, behind the scenes, or anywhere in between. Tickets for She Loves Me are $25 per person and are available for purchase online.

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