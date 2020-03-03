SARAH BRIGHTMAN HYMN IN CONCERT is Coming to New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Sarah Brightman Hymn in Concert on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.



With a voice like that, it's no surprise Sarah Brightman is the biggest selling soprano in the world! Her crystalline voice is immediately recognizable across the globe: earthy yet ethereal, haunting yet angelic. Since her international breakthrough as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, Sarah has toured extensively to widespread acclaim. She is credited with pioneering the classical crossover movement and is the only artist to have simultaneously topped the Billboard dance and classical charts. Don't miss the awe-inspiring vocals of this luminous superstar.



Tickets to Sarah Brightman Hymn see are On-Sale, Friday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





