SANTA'S CIRCUS is Coming to the Avenel Performing Arts Center

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, presents SANTA'S CIRCUS Wednesday, December 18 thru Monday, December 23, 2019.

SANTA'S CIRCUS is the story of an orphaned girl that has stopped believing in Christmas. She takes an extraordinary adventure to the North Pole and learns the spirit of Christmas never disappears for those who believe. She encounters wonderful characters such as snowmen, penguins, angels, reindeer, toy soldiers, gingerbread men, and of course Santa himself.

The cast includes over 15 performers including dancers, jugglers, tightrope walkers, contortionists, magicians, comedians, clowns, and trapeze artists all lead by Francisco Santos.

Francisco is the eighth generation of a family dedicated to the entertainment business. He has taken part in numerous prestigious international festivals and also has been recognized with different awards, honors and nominations, and an Emmy award in the category of "Outstanding Non-Fiction Program" for his work in the series "Fire Within." Since 2002, he has worked simultaneously with Cirque du Soleil as a co-creator of the show "Varekai" which has been seen by more than 9 million people around the world. Outside of work, he volunteers with non-profit organizations by creating and implementing workshops to teach young children about the circus arts.

Francisco created SANTA'S CIRCUS for his daughter Luna, who also performs in the show, continuing their family's circus tradition.

"Santa's Circus is a magical show not to be missed", says Francisco. "It's a show inspired by my passion for my daughter and the importance to spend quality time with family. Values and tradition seem to be vanishing especially now with electronics toys and devices taking all of the attention of our kids. But, at Santa's Circus you will recapture that family time and truly feel the magic of this season."

The performance schedule for SANTA'S CIRCUS is as follows: Wednesday, December 18 at 7pm; Thursday, December 19 and Friday, December 20 at 4pm and 8pm; Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22 at 12pm, 4pm and 8pm and Monday, December 23 at 11am, 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets are: $69.50 for Adults, $66.50 for Senior Citizens (65+)/Active Military and $49.50 for Children 12 & Under. There is a 10% discounted rate for Groups of 10 or more.

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You