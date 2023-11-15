Rufus Reid And The Discovery Orchestra's George Marriner Maull To Be Honored At The 2024 Wharton Arts Gala

Wharton Arts' Annual Gala will feature student performances and a live auction at the Westmount Country Club.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Cast Set for ELF at Algonquin Arts Theatre Photo 2 Cast Set for ELF at Algonquin Arts Theatre
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month Photo 3 Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month
Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUM Photo 4 Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUMERIE

Rufus Reid And The Discovery Orchestra's George Marriner Maull To Be Honored At The 2024 Wharton Arts Gala

Rufus Reid And The Discovery Orchestra's George Marriner Maull To Be Honored At The 2024 Wharton Arts Gala

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, Wharton Arts will honor award-winning jazz bassist, educator, and composer Rufus Reid with its Lifetime Achievement Award at its Annual Gala. An active presence in the jazz world since the 1970s, Reid has recorded over 500 albums and can be heard on recordings with Dexter Gordon, Andrew Hill, The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Quartet, Kenny Barron, Stan Getz, J.J. Johnson, Lee Konitz, and Jack DeJohnette, among others. His reputation as an educator is equal to that of his musical achievements.

Reid's book, The Evolving Bassist (Myriad Limited, 1974), remains the industry standard for double bass methodology. Reid and Dr. Martin Krivin created the Jazz Studies and Performance Bachelor of Music Program at William Paterson University, a program offering the first professional academically accredited Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies in the tri-state area.

Reid received the prestigious John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship and the MacDowell Colony Grant. His 2014 release, Quiet Pride - The Elizabeth Catlett Project, received two Grammy Nominations for Best Large Jazz Ensemble and Best Instrumental Composition.

The prestigious Wharton Arts Lifetime Achievement Award distinguishes individuals who, during their lifetime, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the performing arts and represent a beacon of inspiration to Wharton Arts' students. Previous Wharton Arts Lifetime Achievement honorees were Jamie Bernstein, John Debney, Paul Shaffer, and Angel Blue.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award, Wharton Arts will honor George Marriner Maull with its Education Award at the 2024 Gala. Maestro Maull's musical affiliations in New Jersey began with his joint appointment in 1979 as Assistant Conductor of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and founding Music Director and Conductor of the New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS). He led NJYS, now a program of Wharton Arts, for eighteen seasons until 1997, including three performances at Carnegie Hall and on four European tours: Belgium and The Netherlands (1983), Belgium and England (1985), Romania and Hungary (1987), and Poland (1989). Under his leadership, NJYS received First Prize at both the 1983 and the 1985 European Music Festival for Youth in Belgium, and was the subject of a 1987 WNET New York Channel 13 documentary entitled Art Effects: Young & Noteworthy.

Today, Maull is the Artistic Director of The Discovery Orchestra and three-time Emmy-nominated public television personality, touching the lives of millions of individuals nationwide and abroad by helping them to heighten their classical music listening pleasure through his Discovery Concerts distributed by American Public Television and APT Worldwide. These programs, including his signature listening course, Fall in Love with Music, are available to stream on Amazon Prime and PBS Passport. His public radio show, Inside Music, is broadcast on second and fourth Saturdays each month at 7:30 p.m. on WWFM, 89.1 The Classical Network in Princeton. Maull believes that everyone has the innate ability to become a virtuoso music listener.

Wharton Arts' Annual Gala will feature student performances and a live auction at the Westmount Country Club, 728 Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, NJ. To attend the gala and support Wharton Arts, including its silent auction, please visit WhartonArtsGala.org.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
NJPAC To Present The State Ballet Theatre Of Ukraines THE NUTCRACKER And THE HIP HOP NUTCR Photo
NJPAC To Present The State Ballet Theatre Of Ukraine's THE NUTCRACKER And THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

Celebrate the holiday season with THE NUTCRACKER WEEKEND at NJPAC on Dec. 17 and Dec. 23. Enjoy this classic ballet performance at NJPAC.

2
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Musical Opens December 1 In Haddonfield Photo
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Musical Opens December 1 In Haddonfield

​​​​​​​“An American in Paris”, a Tony-winning Broadway musical, opens at Haddonfield Plays & Players in South Jersey on December 1.

3
Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Brings NAVIDAD to East Coast Venues This Holiday Season Photo
Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Brings NAVIDAD to East Coast Venues This Holiday Season

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, a Queens-based organization celebrating its 20th year, will be presented by noted venues with performances of Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas.

4
Jonathan Van Ness Brings FUN & SLUTTY Tour to NJPAC Photo
Jonathan Van Ness Brings FUN & SLUTTY Tour to NJPAC

Jonathan Van Ness will bring his Fun and Slutty tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, February 2nd at 8:00 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
Fiddler on the Roof in New Jersey Fiddler on the Roof
Algonquin Arts Theatre (4/06-4/21)
A Little Shakespeare: Love's Labour's Lost in New Jersey A Little Shakespeare: Love's Labour's Lost
Two River Theater (3/02-3/10)
August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean in New Jersey August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean
Two River Theater (6/08-6/30)
Sondheim Tribute Revue in New Jersey Sondheim Tribute Revue
StageWorks at Studio 237 (2/29-3/10)
Holiday POPS! in New Jersey Holiday POPS!
Richardson Auditorium (12/16-12/16)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
A New London Christmas Carol in New Jersey A New London Christmas Carol
Gateway Playhouse (12/07-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You