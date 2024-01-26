Roxey Ballet to Present CARMEN in February

This one-act ballet is a contemporary masterpiece full of passion and betrayal that tells the sensual tale of the fabled temptress of Seville.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 4 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates

Roxey Ballet to Present CARMEN in February

Roxey Ballet Company will present Carmen to open their spring season beginning February 24, returning for the first time since 2020. This one-act ballet is a contemporary masterpiece full of passion and betrayal that tells the sensual tale of the fabled temptress of Seville. Roxey Ballet will also host two events that offer the community the unique opportunity to witness the rehearsals as the company artists prepare for the opening.

Choreographed by founder and visionary Mark Roxey, Carmen is a contemporary masterpiece based on Prosper Merimee's novel. The story traces the dramatic downward spiral of its titular character and the tumultuous journey of Don José, as he is torn between the love of his wife, Michaela, and the irresistible allure of Carmen. As Carmen navigates her romantic entanglements with admirers like the Toreador Escamillo, Captain Zuniga, and the soldier-smuggler Morales, the ballet weaves a vibrant tapestry of treachery, lust, and betrayal.

This sizzling dance production invites the audience to witness the twists of romance and the tragic consequences that unfold in this story. Adding to the allure, the performance features a guest appearance by world-class flamenco dancer Lisa Botalico who embodies the role of the Fortune Teller. Don't miss the chance to experience the passion and drama of Carmen, brought to life through the artistry of Roxey Ballet Company.

Carmen will be performed on February 24 at 7 pm, February 25 at 1 pm and 4 pm, March 1 at 7 pm, March 2 at 4 pm and 7 pm, and March 3 at 1 pm and 4 pm at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA. In-person and virtual tickets are available at roxeyballet.org/carmen. With an additional $15 donation to Roxey Ballet, you will receive a glass of wine as a thank-you gift for contributing to the non-profit.

Roxey Ballet will host a Beer and Ballet series that opens with a behind-the-scenes look at Carmen rehearsals paired with a selection of beers presented by Triumph Brewery on February 16 at 7 pm at Mill Ballet. Guests are invited to spend their Friday night with the professional company artists, engaging in relaxed conversations with exceptionally talented dancers and gaining unique insights into their world. A perfect blend of artistic mastery and a casual, enjoyable atmosphere-an evening where dance meets delightful brews. Tickets are available at www.roxeyballet.org/beerandballet.

Roxey Ballet will also host a Brown Bag and Ballet series where guests are invited to bring their lunch and savor a unique break in their day as the magic of ballet unfolds in an intimate and interactive setting. Brown Bag and Ballet offers a peek into the rehearsal world of professional artists as they craft and perfect choreography for upcoming productions, the first in the series featuring Carmen on February 15 at 2 pm at Mill Ballet. Dancers will provide the audience with an up close viewing of the creative process and engage in conversations about choreography, training, and artistry, as well as offering the opportunity to stretch and move alongside these talented dancers. A unique blend of artistry and community awaits. Tickets are available at Click Here.

Roxey Ballet performs cutting-edge, contemporary ballet to critical acclaim throughout the United States. Incorporated in 1995 as a New Jersey non-profit organization, Roxey Ballet has a mission to deliver artistic and cultural excellence through professional dance performances, residencies, educational programs, workshops, and master classes. The company takes pride in being a multicultural, all-inclusive organization that fosters a creative environment of growth for all.

Roxey Ballet's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, The New Jersey Cultural Trust, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, VSA Kennedy Center The International Organization on Arts & Disabilities, Church and Dwight, Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission, Dance NJ, The Princeton Area Community Foundation, and by private donations from individuals and businesses.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Open Exhibitions Celebrating Gallery Aferro Photo
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey To Open Exhibitions Celebrating Gallery Aferro

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey opens exhibitions celebrating Gallery Aferro, a Newark-based arts organization.

2
Review: IBSENS GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See Photo
Review: IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See

Are you ready for some good laughs and great entertainment?  That’s just what you’ll find at George Street Playhouse (GSP) with their current production of Ibsen’s Ghost. 

3
Celebrate St. Patricks Day At New Jersey Performing Arts Center In Newark With Trinity Iri Photo
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day At New Jersey Performing Arts Center In Newark With Trinity Irish Dance

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark with The Trinity Irish Dance Company on Sunday, March 17th at 7:00 p.m.

4
Paterson Performing Arts Development Council to Welcome Susan Justiniano As Its Newest Pla Photo
Paterson Performing Arts Development Council to Welcome Susan Justiniano As Its Newest Playwright-In-Residence

The Paterson Performing Arts Development Council welcomes Susan Justiniano, the 2024 Playwright-In-Residence, also known as RescuePoetix. Her play, 'By the Light of the Ghetto Moon,' will be featured at the Annual Hamilton Arts Festival.

More Hot Stories For You

Paterson Performing Arts Development Council to Welcome Susan Justiniano As Its Newest Playwright-In-ResidencePaterson Performing Arts Development Council to Welcome Susan Justiniano As Its Newest Playwright-In-Residence
Nandia Shenoy's ESSPY Premieres at New Jersey Repertory Company in February
ROMEO & JULIET to be Presented by Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory in FebruaryROMEO & JULIET to be Presented by Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory in February
Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals Entries for the 2024 Rising Star AwardsPaper Mill Playhouse Reveals Entries for the 2024 Rising Star Awards

Videos

Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Bellini’s Norma: Act 1 Presented by New Jersey Opera Theater in New Jersey Bellini’s Norma: Act 1 Presented by New Jersey Opera Theater
Union County Performing Arts Center (2/24-2/24)
Sunday in the Park with George in New Jersey Sunday in the Park with George
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (3/08-3/24)
Jerry Rivera in New Jersey Jerry Rivera
State Theatre New Jersey (2/16-2/16)
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
A Little Night Music in New Jersey A Little Night Music
Sieminski Theater (3/07-3/10)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
Dan Tepfer - Natural Machines in New Jersey Dan Tepfer - Natural Machines
Morris Museum (2/04-2/04)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
Carolyn Dorfman Dance: The Legacy Project- A Dance of Hope in New Jersey Carolyn Dorfman Dance: The Legacy Project- A Dance of Hope
Kean Stage (1/28-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You